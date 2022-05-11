2h ago

'I want my mommy': Incredible rescue of 2-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Western Cape

accreditation
Jenni Evans
Heyns de Waal runs from the hijacked car with the rescued boy.
PHOTO: Supplied by Heyns de Waal
  • A two-year-old boy was kidnapped when his scholar transport was hijacked in Grabouw. 
  • Within minutes, police, private security, traffic police, neighbourhood watches and even farm watches mobilised to find him. 
  • In less than an hour, he was rescued in an interception so perfectly executed the hijacker threw his hands up in the air to surrender.

When a two-year-old boy was in a car that was hijacked outside his pre-school in Grabouw on Friday, all available police, traffic and metro units and even neighbourhood watches and farm watches mobilised to find him.

When it was all over in less than an hour, the brave tiny tot just wanted his mommy.  

The entire operation was recalled in a moving Facebook post by Gordon's Bay Security (GBS) chief operating officer Heyns de Waal who paid tribute to everyone involved in the incredible rescue. 

De Waal told News24 the boy had just been fetched from his pre-school in Grabouw by a scholar transport driver.

The driver was waiting next to his idling vehicle for other children to come out when it was hijacked, speeding off with the little boy inside.  

A close watch

At 15:20 on Friday, an urgent message crackled through to GBS and the Gordon's Bay police, asking them to look for the Avanza believed to be heading in their direction.  

"All hell broke loose," wrote De Waal.  

"Every available and even unavailable police, security, traffic, metro police vehicle, neighbourhood watch and farm watch was activated."

He said as the minutes ticked by, more and more police and private security companies joined the search, with the Flying Squad and K9 unit also fanning out.

At first they thought the car was heading for Hermanus and the Gordon's Bay side of the operation stood down.

In the meantime, tracking companies searched their databases to pinpoint which company the Avanza was with, and roadside camera control room operators sprang into action looking for the vehicle.

It was soon located on the R44 heading in the direction of Kleinmond, with Betty's Bay and Gordon's Bay as possible destinations. They hoped the driver would drop the child off at a garage.

"All we could do was say a silent prayer for the baby and think of his parents and our brothers and sisters executing the manhunt," wrote De Waal.

When they knew which direction he was travelling in, an emergency response plan was planned and activated quickly, and a roadblock was set up outside Gordon's Bay.

De Waal went to his pre-agreed location on the R44 to wait in an unmarked vehicle for the Avanza, while trackers relayed information to the rescue team waiting at the roadblock. 

'Hearts pounding in their chests'

At 16:11, he saw the Avanza going past his hideout and streamed into the traffic on the busy road to tail it.     

"The trap was set as the last bend was nearing. Hearts pounding in their chests, each member knew which door is his, who does what and who grabs the child no matter what happens around him," wrote De Waal. 

As the Avanza approached the roadblock, there were shouts of "Block him! Block him!"

There were worries he might try to crash through the roadblock, but the car was stopped safely in the pouring rain, at 16:18. 

De Waal jumped out of his car and ran for the Avanza while the police were already opening doors. 

"At first, I couldn't find him," he told News24. "I looked in the back, and it was empty."

Then he saw the small child sitting in the front with no seat belt on.

He took the child out of the car and ran away from where the driver was being taken out of the car and subdued by police.  

Holding the little one tight, protecting his head from the rain with his hand, he ran with him back to the car and put him inside as more police vehicles sped up to help with the arrest.  

'My mommy. My mommy'

In the safety of the car, the boy started asking for "My mommy. My mommy" in a plaintive voice. 

"I will take you to mommy now," De Waal assured him. He quickly got on his radio and said: "The child is rescued. Contact the parents."

The hijacker got a fright when he saw the roadblock, and the police descending on him. 

De Waal said:

He started screaming with his hands in the air, and he started crying. He said, 'My father died. My father died'.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the 27-year-old man was arrested and detained on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, and kidnapping of a minor.

"During the well-executed and co-ordinated operation, the vehicle was recovered and the two-year-old saved unharmed," added Swartbooi. 

The roadblock parted for the child to be taken to the Gordon's Bay police station, with the little boy saying over and over, "I want my mommy", while De Waal consoled him. 

He was taken for a medical examination and found to be fine. He was given a nappy change and clean clothes because his own were full of urine from when his nappy started leaking.

This had all been prepared in advance for him by female police officers and neighbourhood watch at Gordon's Bay police station.

Running, thinking, planning

"I felt such emotions coming over me," said De Waal. "You are running, you are thinking, you are planning. When it was over, I started shaking."

At the police station the little boy would not let go of him.

"He held me so tightly around my neck.

"The cops cried at the back of that station," De Waal said. 

The little boy was driven back to Grabouw and reunited with his parents, whose details were not released for privacy. 

Since his Facebook post, messages are pouring in praising everyone involved. 

De Waal paid tribute to everyone who was part of the rescue, no matter how big or small their role. 

"There might be many problems and challenges, but let us keep incidents like this in our thoughts before we always criticise so soon. Thank you to each and every member of every service, unit, organisation, control room and watch for what you did on this day to save this child and his family affected."

