'I want to bury my child' - Bokgabo Poo's dad begs accused to reveal location of body parts

Iavan Pijoos
  • The man accused of abducting and murdering 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo was back in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday.
  • During Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali's brief court appearance, Bokgabo's crying father asked him where his daughter's body parts were.
  • It was revealed in court that Zikhali has a pending case in which he is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl.

The father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo has pleaded with the man accused of her murder to tell her family where her missing body parts are.

"Can you say where the body is? I want to bury my child," an emotional Irvin Ndlovu asked the 28-year-old accused, Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali, in a packed Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Family members consoled him during Zikhali's brief court appearance.

The court heard that profiling had been completed. 

The case was postponed to 14 November.

READ | Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer 'violated bail in rape case' when he went to Wattville

Bokgabo went missing from Wattville in Benoni on 9 October.

Community members later discovered parts of her mutilated body in Tamboville.

Leah Khoza, a resident, was sweeping her yard when she discovered the child's leg buried in a shallow grave.

A mutilated body was discovered a few metres away from Khoza's home.

Bokgabo's family confirmed to News24 that the body was positively identified at the Springs government mortuary on 15 October after DNA testing.

Zikhali was arrested in connection with the child's abduction and murder after CCTV cameras at a nearby shop captured the four-year-old girl approaching the shop while Zikhali was in the distance.

Zikhali was arrested in Boksburg North four days after Bokgabo had gone missing.

He has a pending case in which he is accused of the rape of a nine-year-old girl.



