'I wanted to go into the hole and save him' - Khayalethu Magadla's friend, 8, on last moments

One of Khayalethu Magadla's friends said he wanted to save him after he slipped and fell into a manhole.

He was one of four young boys who were playing together with Khayalethu on that fateful day.

The friends ran home and none of them told their parents what had happened to Khayalethu.

"I wanted to go into the hole and save him, but the water took him away."

These were the words of the friend of six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla, who drowned after he fell into a manhole.

Eight-year-old *Thato sat wide-eyed on the couch, almost glued to that spot, during News24's visit to his family on Saturday.

He was one of four young boys who were playing in Dlamini Park, Soweto on 12 June when Khayalethu slipped and fell into the manhole.

The boys then ran off to their respective homes and none of them told their parents about what had happened to Khayalethu.

Eventually, a day later, Thato told his family and they contacted Khayalethu's family.

According to the eight-year-old, the four boys were playing soccer in the park when they decided to use a light board to cover the manhole to prevent their ball from rolling into it.

Later, Khayalethu started to jump on the board, which caused it to break. As soon as Khayalethu fell into the manhole, he was overwhelmed by the water, Thato recalled.

When Thato saw his friend raise his hands up high for help, he prepared himself to jump in and save him, but Khayalethu's cousin pulled him back because of the strength of the flow of the water.

Khayalethu's eyes were the last thing Thatho had seen before the water washed him away.

After convincing each other not to discuss the ordeal, the friends ran back home. Thato, however, struggled to cover it up and told his seven-year-old cousin and one of his brothers, his aunt said.

"It's only now that I realise my daughter (Thato's cousin) was trying to tell me something because she was acting strange and saying weird things that did not make sense that night.

"Thinking about it, she was the only one awake that night while the rest were sleeping, implying that what [Thato] told her was eating her inside," the woman said.

The eight-year-old boy said he initially kept quiet because "I was scared that they would hit me and that they would think I was the one who pushed him, and I didn't".

The aunt said that since the incident, Thato has been very sensitive.

"Days after the incident, little things would make him cry easily. He would also snap when something is done or said to him. You can tell that he is still shaken by what has happened, more so that it happened in front of him."

Mourning Khayalethu

On Friday, Khayalethu was remembered at a memorial service near the family's Dlamini home.

After the crowd heard heartfelt messages from the family, Zanele Mbebe, a 12-year-old Miss Universe Pre-Teen finalist from Dlamini, Soweto, shared a moving message, pointing out that Khayalethu had been robbed of a chance at life by thieves who stole the cover of the manhole.

"The thieves who stole the lid of the manhole robbed Khaya off his life. He could have lived his dream of becoming something big one day, but he did not get that opportunity," she said.

She added that none of the boys could have anticipated the dangers beyond the manhole. Instead, the wisdom of adults could have saved him.

She said:

Instead of saying rest in peace, I deeply wish I could say, return if possible, Khaya. Khaya died wearing his boots on that fateful Sunday, when he left his house to go play with his friends. He was just a little boy who wanted to explore and develop his talents.

The loss of the young boy was also felt among his Emadlelweni Primary School teachers, the principal and classmates.



One of the school's teachers said: "Khayalethu taught his classmates a rhyme that he would sing constantly. We are also in loss and we are hurt..."

Khayalethu will be buried in the Eastern Cape on 16 July.

*The boy has been given a pseudonym to protect his identity because he is a minor.

