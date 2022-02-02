'I wanted to look into his eyes for the longest time' - Jesse Hess murder trial finally gets underway

Sandy Hess was the State's first witness in the trial of the men who allegedly killed her niece, Jesse Hess, and her stepfather, Chris Lategan.

Jesse, an aspiring pastor, and 85-year-old Lategan were found dead in their Parow flat almost three years ago.



One of the accused blamed the crimes solely on his co-accused.

"I wanted to look into his eyes for the longest time. And I did. I stared him down until he had no choice but to look away."

Sandy Hess, the aunt of slain Cape Town student Jesse Hess, on Wednesday said she was relieved to finally take the stand in the Western Cape High Court.

Hess is the State's first witness in the trial against her cousin and his co-accused, charged with murdering her beloved niece and stepfather, Chris Lategan, in their Parow home almost three years ago.

Sandy was the first witness, spending two days on the stand as she recounted finding Jesse, 18, and her oupa, Chris, dead in their flat.

David van Boven, Sandy's maternal relative, and Tasliem Ambrose both pleaded not guilty when the trial commenced on Tuesday.

Van Boven did not provide a plea explanation.

Ambrose, however, in a "brief explanation", placed the blame for the double murder and ensuing crimes solely on his co-accused.

According to Ambrose's version, Van Boven had, on 30 August 2019, told him he was going to fetch money from a family member and the pair had driven to the block of flats, where an "elderly gentleman" – Lategan – had opened for them.

"After we had been in the flat for some time, David started assaulting the elderly gentleman. I became very afraid, especially when David placed the man on the floor and he remained motionless," his explanation reads.



Ambrose claimed that Van Boven had assaulted "a young lady" – Hess – after she appeared from one of the rooms, before he instructed him to take valuables from the flat. The goods that the pair stole were later sold by Van Boven, he alleges, and he was handed some of the proceeds.

"While David was busy selling some of the items, I noticed a small cellphone that he had left in the car. I used the phone to phone my father for help, but there was not enough time to ask for help before David returned," the court papers read.

"I complied because I was afraid of my life [sic], having experienced what David was capable of. I attempted to flee from the flat, but could not manage to."

The two have been charged with two counts of murder, rape, aggravated robbery and fraud.



Ambrose denied being involved in the physical violence and claimed he did not rape Jesse.

Sandy said testifying was both nerve-racking and cathartic as she had waited over two years to do what she could to get justice for her niece and stepfather.

"Seeing David again was not an issue to me. I looked at him, the whole time. He is nothing in my eyes," she told News24 after she concluded her testimony.

"It happened so long ago, but I did all I can to remember every detail. It was as if someone had ripped open an old wound and had poured tons of salt on it. I did my best. I pray it is enough."

Absent from court was Sandy's mother, Cathy – Lategan's wife.

"Ma apologised profusely to me that she didn't feel strong enough to hear what would come out in court. She wanted to be here, but she couldn't bear to listen to what happened to her only granddaughter and her husband. I understand that – her nightmares only recently started to go away.



"To us, this is real. It haunts us and that will continue for the rest of our lives."

Van Boven and Ambrose were arrested three months after Jesse and Lategan were strangled.

The trial continues.