'I was hurt but I am relieved now', says mom after ConCourt allows matric pupil to write exam

Johannes Moko, a Grade 12 pupil from Limpopo, was prevented from writing an examination paper by the acting school principal .

The Constitutional Court has declared the actions of the acting principal of Malusi Secondary School Tlou Mokgonyana unconstitutional.

The court has ordered the Department of Basic Education to allow the pupil an opportunity to write the exam.

Disciplinary action should be taken against Malusi Secondary School acting principal who refused to allow a Matric pupil to write one exam, said the organisation Christians of South Africa (COSA).

COSA welcomed a Constitutional Court judgment ordering the Department of Education to grant a Grade 12 pupil Johannes Moko an opportunity to write his Business Studies exam by 15 January 2021.



This after the Limpopo pupil took the MEC, Minister of Basic Education, Malusi Secondary School's acting principal Tlou Mokgonyana and Umalusi to court after being denied the opportunity to sit for the exam.

According to the court judgment, the acting principal prevented Moko from writing his Business Studies Paper 2 examination because he missed extra classes.

The incident happened outside the examination venue at the school on Wednesday, 25 November 2020.

However, on Monday Moko scored victory at the highest court in the land when it declared that he should be allowed to write the exam by 15 January 2021.

Justice Sisi Khampepe, who authored the judgment, declared the acting principal's conduct, which resulted in Moko's inability to sit for the examination, a violation of the pupil's right to education as stipulated in section 29(1) of the Constitution.

It is simply unacceptable that an educator can act in a manner that results in a learner missing a matric examination, for no justifiable reason whatsoever. We can only hope that conduct like this is rare and that most, if not all, of our matric learners feel supported by their schools, principals and teachers during the examination period, which is already a time of great angst for our learners.





"I hope that no other pens have to be taken away before the various role-players in our education system fully realise the critical importance of the right to education, especially in a nascent democracy like ours, which recognises the transformative nature of education and entrenches it as a socio-economic right in our Constitution," Khampepe said.She added:

National president of COSA Apostle Derick Mosoana said the judgment should be celebrated by all pupils across the country as principals have developed a "gorilla approach in running schools".

"Johannes Moko has fought this battle for those black children who were intimidated by their principals into dropping out of secondary [school] and those who are yet to come. The political appointment of principals has a direct consequence on such oestrus (sic) attitudes by principals towards learners and this is why we will forever celebrate Sir Moko."

Mosoana said COSA commended the work done by Pastor Tebeila Shadrack, the leading counsel in the case, for ensuring justice was served.

"South Africa needs more advocates of this calibre. The party will also advise the MEC of Education to institute disciplinary actions against the acting principal who violated a learner's right to education as per the Constitution. We wish Sir Moko all the best of luck in his final exam paper."

Moko's mother, Selina, also welcomed the judgment, saying she was initially "stressed" that her son would not write the exam, which would have meant repeating the subject in 2021.

"He was blamed for not attending extra lessons and that really hurt me. I was not well at all," she told News24.

"But now I am relieved that he will be able to write his exam and I am thankful to those who assisted him. I am thankful to the court as well," she said.

Mokgonyana, the education MEC, head of the education department and the basic education minister were ordered to jointly pay the costs of the applicant, including the costs of two counsel, in both his Concourt and Limpopo High Court cases.

