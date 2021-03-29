'I was in a tunnel that felt like there was no light': NMF boss speaks out after being cleared

NMF CEO Sello Hatang has been cleared by a probe at the foundation.

Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) chief executive officer (CEO) Sello Hatang - in a reflection over a period of crisis at the NMF - says he was in a tunnel that felt like there was no light.

"It is my first speech\public address that I am giving since the crisis that we faced at the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Some of you will know that I was on a leave of absence because of some allegations that had been made against me."

So said Hatang who was giving a tribute during the fourth anniversary of the death of struggle veteran Ahmed Kathrada, which was held at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on Sunday.

He and operations boss Limpho Monyamane were recently cleared after an investigation into complaints of bullying and abuse of funds at the NMF.

This after an independent probe was launched in January when the organisation received complaints from an "anonymous source" against the two in December.

News24 earlier reported it was alleged Hatang and Monyamane had pressured the finance department to flout procurement processes in paying third parties, used the foundation's credit cards for personal purchases and created a toxic work environment.

They were also accused of nepotism and victimising staff. The pair was subsequently placed on special leave at their request.

Hatang said while he and Monyamane were glad to be back at work doing what they were supposed to do, they could not relax because those "who did it" have said they "reject the report and they will continue to do the work that they are doing".

"It reminds us that, that's what we are faced with in the country, those who thieved against the country are not relaxing, they want to thieve some more but we must be unrelenting in fighting back," he added.

As he paid tribute to Kathrada, Hatang said he considered him to be a father and grandfather whom he loved dearly, continued to love and missed every day.

"When I was going through what I went through, one of the things I did was go through an email he sent me when I was appointed the CEO of NMF, that email keeps me going every time I feel down because in that email he said I believe in you and I know that you will make great of this institution."

The full anniversary video of Kathrada's death, published by SalaaMedia, can be found here.