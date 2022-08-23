'I was influenced by drugs' - woman pleads guilty to killing grandmother, setting body alight

A Gauteng woman accused of killing her grandmother has pleaded guilty.

The woman appeared in the Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.

She killed her grandmother in 2019.

A 33-year-old Gauteng woman has been found guilty of killing her grandmother, setting her body alight, digging a hole, and burying her in the yard in 2019.

Nomaswazi Rachel Tshabalala had earlier pleaded guilty to all charges.

"It wasn't my intention," said Tshabalala, who appeared in the Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.

Dressed in a grey hoodie and jeans and often bowing her head, Tshabalala wept as she pleaded guilty to the charges against her.

Tshabalala lived with her 62-year-old grandmother Nomalanga Hilda Tshabalala in Emndeni, Soweto. In her plea statement, Tshabalala said she was in her bedroom when her grandmother started shouting from the kitchen in 2019.

READ | Woman allegedly kills grandmother, buries the body in garden then goes on spending spree with her cards

"I went to check what was happening, and she started yelling at me, saying I am making... a fool of her, I am still in a relationship with the father of my child who is abusive towards me, and that I must pack my things and go and stay with him."

Tshabalala said her grandmother continued yelling until she went to buy drugs.

"After buying the drugs, I found the deceased already packing out my things and placing them in the kitchen. She continued yelling at me, and we ended up engaging in a fight. I took the calabash and hit her once on her head, and she collapsed."

Tshabalala said she went to her bedroom and continued to consume drugs.

"After smoking drugs, I went back to her (grandmother's) bedroom, and I [found] her snoring. I then suffocated her with both hands until she was motionless. Realising that she was dead, I became more frustrated, I went back to smoke again, and upon coming back to where she was, I then wrapped her with a blanket and placed her in the dining room. I was under the influence of drugs.

She said:

I then started cleaning blood on the floor. In the early hours of the following day, around 02:00 in the morning, I proceeded to the backyard, where I dug a shallow grave, and buried the body of the deceased. Upon realising the body was not fitting in the grave, I then took the petrol which was in the container and burnt her legs, and I covered her body with the steel box that was always [in] the backyard.

Tshabalala was found guilty of premeditated murder.



Meanwhile, Tshabalala admitted that after she killed her grandmother in 2019, she had used her bank and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards.

The State alleged that the money Tshabalala had received from Sassa amounted to R15 538.88. Tshabalala was arrested and charged with defrauding Sassa in September 2020. She was caught using her grandmother's card. She pleaded guilty to all charges, including fraud, theft, and defeating the ends of justice.

During the time that Nomalanga had been missing, her family rented out the house to tenants.

The truth about what happened to the old woman only came to light several months after Tshabalala was arrested on fraud charges.



As Tshabalala remained in prison, a tenant, who was cleaning the yard, found the old woman's remains and contacted the police.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, when the media requested to film the proceedings, Tshabalala's lawyer, Mlungisi Buthelezi, objected. "She is scared. She is even crying," Buthelezi said.

But when acting judge Samuel Makamu agreed to the media filming proceedings, Tshabalala said she didn't want her lawyer to represent her anymore.

However, the acting judge rejected this request and warned Tshabalala that it would not be easy for legal aid to give her another lawyer to represent her.

Makamu added that if Tshabalala dismissed her lawyer, she would have to represent herself or appoint a private lawyer.

She will be sentenced on 7 October.



