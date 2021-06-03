'I was kicked in private parts' - metro cop claims he was attacked on day Sibusiso Amos was killed

An EMPD officer has told the court how they were prevented from enforcing Level 5 lockdown regulations by an angry crowd.

Security guard Siphiwe Ndlovu allegedly used an EMPD shotgun to kill Amos.

Nldovu has pleaded not guilty.

An Ekurhuleni metro police officer has described how he and his colleagues came under attack from an unruly crowd, during which a civilian was shot dead.



On Thursday, Constable Hezekiel Matyobeni told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that he was present when Sibusiso Amos was fatally wounded on 29 March 2020 in Vosloorus.

Matyobeni, attached to the EMPD Swat Intervention Unit, said he and his colleagues were on duty that day to enforce Covid-19 Level 5 lockdown regulations.

On that day, Matyobeni was armed with his service Glock17 pistol and a shotgun.

The shotgun was later used, allegedly by murder accused Siphiwe Ndlovu, to kill Amos.

It's alleged that Ndlovu, who was employed as a security guard, used live rounds instead of rubber bullets when firing at Amos.

The court earlier heard evidence that Amos was shot at close range by live ammunition fired from Matyobeni's shotgun.

The gun was also brought to court as evidence.

READ | Vosloorus lockdown killing: Witness says she looked accused 'in his face' as nephew was shot dead

"As the owner of the shotgun, I am the one who loaded about six or seven rubber bullets into it. I loaded it when we started the lockdown enforcement operation. We were each given two boxes of rubber bullets to use.

"The operation started in Katlehong, Thokoza and ended in Vosloorus under the instructions of our seniors. We then stopped at a certain home in Vosloorus, where we found people drinking liquor.

"As we entered the house, it was packed with patrons. When they saw us, they became frightened, and some fled in different directions. Others charged and attacked us with bottles, chairs and other objects at their disposal," said Matyobeni.

He said his objective at the time was to arrest at least one person and he managed to do so.

ALSO READ | 'Covid-19 less important because we now fear law enforcement' - family of man killed during lockdown

"I went inside the house and managed to pull him out, where a crowd of people threw stones at me. I was forced to let go of him because I wanted to vacate the area. While fleeing for cover, I think I fired my shotgun approximately twice on the ground to disperse the unruly crowd.

Matyobeni said:

As I took cover behind one of our cars, a stone hit on my knee and I fell. Four men approached me as I was kneeling. One kicked me so hard in my private parts that I fell onto my chest, and the shotgun slipped [out] of my hands.

He claimed that as he fought with the four men, he heard gunshots ring out.

He was later rescued by Ndlovu, who dragged him to his car.

Matyobeni said his hands, knees and private parts were injured. He said he was never taken for medical care.

"Later that day, I reported my injuries to my seniors. Instead of taking me to hospital, I was arrested and later released," said Matyobeni.

He claimed that he didn't know how Ndlovu accessed his shotgun.

The matter was postponed to 8 June for closing arguments.