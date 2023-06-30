32m ago

'I was panicking so bad, it felt like I couldn't breathe': Gqeberha mom recalls day son was abducted

Candice Bezuidenhout
The Jali family is ecstatic that kidnapped baby Olothando has been found alive after seven months. The baby's mother, Noncedo Jali (middle), her mother, Lette Mavikela and sister, Nombuyiseko Jali, can't wait to see him.
Photo: Candice Bezuidenhout
  • A Gqeberha mother has cried tears of joy after learning her baby, who was kidnapped seven months ago, has been found alive.
  • Noncedo Jali says she will never forget the panic that set in when she tried to find her baby at the Kenako Mall.
  • Amahle Sigam, 19, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping the baby and claiming to be his biological mother.

A Gqeberha mother, who lost her newborn baby shortly after being discharged from hospital last year, says she will never forget the intense panic she felt that day as she ran from shop to shop, desperately trying to find her son.

Noncedo Jali, 33, said 27 November 2022 would remain the most traumatic day of her life as this was the day a woman, posing to be a family friend, took her five-day-old baby Olothando from her.

Jali was shopping at Kenako Mall for the baby after she was discharged from Dora Nginza Hospital when a woman offered to hold her baby, before she mysteriously disappeared with him.

Seven months later, in a surprising twist of fate - a routine application for a birth certificate by the missing baby's fake grandmother - a vigilant social worker at the hospital noticed discrepancies on the baby's hospital card.

After an investigation the social worker, Portia Marinana, discovered Amahle Sigam was not the baby's mother as she had claimed.

Marinana managed to locate Jali, which led to Sigam's arrest on Tuesday.

Sigam, 19, appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of kidnapping.

The case was postponed to 6 July for profiling.

The baby will remain with social workers until the investigation is completed.

DNA testing has also been done on both Jali and Sigam to have the results on record for the court case.

Marinana said the name of the mother, age and name of the baby had been covered with Tippex on the hospital card and replaced with another name.

When she entered the file number into the system, Jali's details popped up as the one who gave birth to the baby.

Seated on a couch in the lounge of her home in New Brighton on Friday, Jali could barely speak through tears of joy.

"I don't even know how to express myself. I am so happy. I am crying because I'm happy and can't wait to see my baby," she said.

"When the social worker told me that he had been found, I just broke down and cried. I can still barely speak," Jali added as she placed her hand over her eyes and cried.

Amahle Sigam.
Her sister, Nombuyiseko Jali, said the day her sister was supposed to be discharged, she was waiting at the hospital to help her with the baby.

"I had seen Amahle at the hospital for a few days before my sister was discharged and she came and talked to us.

"The day Noncedo was discharged, Amahle told me my sister had already left. I was surprised because why would she leave without me? I was supposed to help her. So, I returned home because I expected her to be there."

Nombuyiseko added when she arrived home, their mother, Lette Mavikela, was surprised she returned alone because Jali was not there, so they waited.

Meanwhile, Jali was still at the hospital and when her sister did not come, she went to the mall with Sigam, who allegedly claimed she was sent to help instead.

"Amahle told my sister to sit and rest in the mall and give her the baby and bag so long because she must be tired.

"She said she'll be going to Capitec to withdraw money so they can buy clothes for the baby at PEP. My sister thought she was being sincere and gave her the baby."

Jali said that happened at around 10:00 and as time passed and there was no sign of the woman and her baby, she started to panic.

I was panicking so bad, it felt like I couldn't breathe. I went to the security guard, but he didn't see anything.

"I went from shop to shop trying to find my baby and I was crying the whole time, but I couldn't find him," she said as tears filled her eyes again.

Despite this, the 33-year-old mother of three still had hope and thought Sigam would eventually bring back the baby, so the family waited at home.

"I didn't understand how Noncedo could come back without the baby. All I wanted to know was what happened to the baby and why she came empty handed. I also told her that I never sent this woman," Mavikela said.

When it became dark, the sisters went to the police station to file a missing person's report.

Now that Olothando had been found, Jali said, she would never let him go again.

She crossed her arms over her chest, closed her eyes, smiled and said: "The first thing I'm going to do is hold him tight and kiss all over his face. I can't wait to see him."

