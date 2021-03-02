'I was so flushed' - Durban retail worker plans early retirement after winning R28m Lotto jackpot

A Durban woman has won a Lotto jackpot of R28 million.

The jackpot comes after she won R129 000 last month, both from quick pick tickets.

She hasn't decided how to spend her money but plans to retire early.

Using the change from her grocery shopping, the woman bought a quick pick ticket at Nadasens Spar Savemor on Wednesday.

"I don't often buy a Lotto ticket but sometimes when I buy groceries, I use the change to buy a ticket," she said.

"I was in shock when I found out I had won. I couldn't believe it."

She took her ticket into the store and was told to collect her winnings at the main office. But she still didn't realise that she won the jackpot until she saw her payout slip.

"When I saw the number on the page I, at first, thought there had been a mistake. But when I looked again, I saw I had won six numbers. I was so flushed," she recalled.

Only her children, who are already grown up, know about her run of luck, she said.

The retail worker says she hasn't decided what to do with the money but said she would retire early. She will also share some of it with family members who are in need and a charity organisation that's close to her heart.

"I just need to absorb it all, and then I will put my pen to paper and plan how to use the money," she said.

Lottery operator Ithuba confirmed the winnings.

"All winners of R50 000 and above receive trauma counselling and extensive financial advice. This winner has expressed to us that she wants to invest some of her winnings, and we are confident that we will assist her make the best decisions for her financial future," added Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO.

The winning ticket she bought in January, which won her R129 000, was bought at the same Durban store and was also a quick pick ticket.

