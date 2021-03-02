1h ago

add bookmark

'I was so flushed' - Durban retail worker plans early retirement after winning R28m Lotto jackpot

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Durban woman has won R28 million in the Lotto.
A Durban woman has won R28 million in the Lotto.
Supplied
  • A Durban woman has won a Lotto jackpot of R28 million.
  • The jackpot comes after she won R129 000 last month, both from quick pick tickets.
  • She hasn't decided how to spend her money but plans to retire early.

A Durban woman's winning streak has bagged her R28 million in the Lotto - just four weeks after she won R129 000.

Using the change from her grocery shopping, the woman bought a quick pick ticket at Nadasens Spar Savemor on Wednesday.

"I don't often buy a Lotto ticket but sometimes when I buy groceries, I use the change to buy a ticket," she said.

"I was in shock when I found out I had won. I couldn't believe it."

She took her ticket into the store and was told to collect her winnings at the main office. But she still didn't realise that she won the jackpot until she saw her payout slip.

"When I saw the number on the page I, at first, thought there had been a mistake. But when I looked again, I saw I had won six numbers. I was so flushed," she recalled.

READ | EXCLUSIVE | R38m Lotto winner: 'My life is not going to change'

Only her children, who are already grown up, know about her run of luck, she said.

The retail worker says she hasn't decided what to do with the money but said she would retire early. She will also share some of it with family members who are in need and a charity organisation that's close to her heart.

"I just need to absorb it all, and then I will put my pen to paper and plan how to use the money," she said.

Lottery operator Ithuba confirmed the winnings.

"All winners of R50 000 and above receive trauma counselling and extensive financial advice. This winner has expressed to us that she wants to invest some of her winnings, and we are confident that we will assist her make the best decisions for her financial future," added Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO.

The winning ticket she bought in January, which won her R129 000, was bought at the same Durban store and was also a quick pick ticket.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithubadurbankwazulu-natallottolottery
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3118 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2151 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3007 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.06
(-0.68)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(-0.31)
ZAR/EUR
18.11
(-0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-0.81)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.40)
Gold
1730.36
(+0.36)
Silver
26.28
(-0.85)
Platinum
1183.50
(0.00)
Brent Crude
63.29
(-1.13)
Palladium
2354.50
(+0.43)
All Share
68204.36
(+0.99)
Top 40
62785.73
(+1.09)
Financial 15
12529.17
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
89155.80
(+1.22)
Resource 10
69694.05
(+1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo