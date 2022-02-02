'I was terrified', photographer tells court in Floyd Shivambu assault case

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu allegedly assaulted a photographer when he tried to get him to delete pictures.

It emerged during his trial that a second person who was not charged, also attacked the photographer.

Shivambu has pleaded not guilty to assault.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu allegedly assaulted a media photographer on the neck when he tried to get him to delete pictures.



During his trial in Cape Town, it emerged that a second person who was not charged, also attacked the photographer.

Shivambu has pleaded not guilty to assault.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu viewed video footage in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday of him and another man allegedly assaulting a Media24 photographer near the Marks Building on the parliamentary precinct.

The footage was taken on 20 March 2018 during a scuffle over whether the Netwerk24 photographer, Adrian De Kock, could take photographs of Shivambu at Parliament.

Shivambu was charged with assault after De Kock reported the matter to the police. Shivambu pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Fellow MP Marshall Dlamini and a group of supporters were at the court proceedings.

When the court first sat last year, defence lawyer Laurence Hodes SC submitted that Parliament's report on the incident found that De Kock did not have permission to be on the precinct.

On Wednesday, De Kock took the stand.

During his testimony, he asked the prosecutor to pause footage retrieved from TimesLIVE to point out that he was wearing a lanyard with accreditation he received when he applied to be at the precinct on that day.

He testified that he was part of a media group covering the DA disciplinary hearing of Patricia de Lille before she left the party. He said he regularly went to Parliament to take photographs.

Tried to break cellphone

He told the court that when he saw Shivambu arrive in a black car and get out, he approached him for comment on the De Lille hearing.

He said Shivambu immediately demanded that he delete photographs he had taken of him.

De Kock testified that he told Shivambu that he did not own the pictures because they were the property of his employer, Media24, and so he could not delete them.

Shivambu allegedly grabbed his camera and started pushing buttons, seemingly to delete the pictures.

He said another man, who was not charged in the matter, grabbed at the cellphone he mounts on his camera to take video while he is taking stills, and tried to snap it.

"I remember thinking: 'Thank God it is an iPhone, so it won't break'," he said.

A scuffle ensued and De Kock was pulled around during the attempts to get his camera away from him.

He said:

I saw Floyd Shivambu's hand coming around the right side of my neck.

De Kock said it happened quickly and he could not remember all of the detail.



"I felt like I was getting whiplash," he testified. "Like I was being throttled ... my head shot back."

"It was so fast."

Pushed against a wall

The TimesLIVE video was played, frame by frame, to show Shivambu's hand on De Kock's face, and coming off his face.

During the scuffle De Kock was pushed against a wall and a man wearing black and white, who he assumed was the precinct security, came over and told him he was not allowed to take pictures.

To alert the other media, De Kock shouted:

Take your hands off my stuff.

Other reporters came over to film the incident, including the SABC.



He said he did not physically see Shivambu's hand at the time of the incident, but after watching video footage afterwards he could see what happened.

"I didn't make this stuff up," said De Kock.

Later that day, Shivambu took impromptu questions from the media and said when he realised that Shivambu did not even recognise him, he decided to report the matter to the police.

He went to the office to file his story and then went to a hospital's emergency room.

He said his back went into spasm and although a doctor checked his throat area, she said she could not see any injury. He was referred to a chiropractor but opted to buy himself a massaging device for his back instead.

Asked how he felt during the incident, he said: "I remember looking up and I was terrified."

The court heard that nobody else besides Shivambu was charged for the incident.

The trial continues.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.