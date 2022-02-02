1h ago

add bookmark

'I was terrified', photographer tells court in Floyd Shivambu assault case

accreditation
Jenni Evans
EFF MP Floyd Shivambu waits for proceedings in the assault case against him to proceed in Cape Town.
EFF MP Floyd Shivambu waits for proceedings in the assault case against him to proceed in Cape Town.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais
  • EFF MP Floyd Shivambu allegedly assaulted a photographer when he tried to get him to delete pictures.
  • It emerged during his trial that a second person who was not charged, also attacked the photographer.
  • Shivambu has pleaded not guilty to assault.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu allegedly assaulted a media photographer on the neck when he tried to get him to delete pictures.

During his trial in Cape Town, it emerged that a second person who was not charged, also attacked the photographer.

Shivambu has pleaded not guilty to assault.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu viewed video footage in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday of him and another man allegedly assaulting a Media24 photographer near the Marks Building on the parliamentary precinct.

The footage was taken on 20 March 2018 during a scuffle over whether the Netwerk24 photographer, Adrian De Kock, could take photographs of Shivambu at Parliament.

Shivambu was charged with assault after De Kock reported the matter to the police. Shivambu pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Fellow MP Marshall Dlamini and a group of supporters were at the court proceedings.

When the court first sat last year, defence lawyer Laurence Hodes SC submitted that Parliament's report on the incident found that De Kock did not have permission to be on the precinct.

On Wednesday, De Kock took the stand.

During his testimony, he asked the prosecutor to pause footage retrieved from TimesLIVE to point out that he was wearing a lanyard with accreditation he received when he applied to be at the precinct on that day.

He testified that he was part of a media group covering the DA disciplinary hearing of Patricia de Lille before she left the party. He said he regularly went to Parliament to take photographs.

Tried to break cellphone

He told the court that when he saw Shivambu arrive in a black car and get out, he approached him for comment on the De Lille hearing.

He said Shivambu immediately demanded that he delete photographs he had taken of him.

De Kock testified that he told Shivambu that he did not own the pictures because they were the property of his employer, Media24, and so he could not delete them.

Shivambu allegedly grabbed his camera and started pushing buttons, seemingly to delete the pictures.

He said another man, who was not charged in the matter, grabbed at the cellphone he mounts on his camera to take video while he is taking stills, and tried to snap it.

"I remember thinking: 'Thank God it is an iPhone, so it won't break'," he said.

A scuffle ensued and De Kock was pulled around during the attempts to get his camera away from him.

He said: 

I saw Floyd Shivambu's hand coming around the right side of my neck.

De Kock said it happened quickly and he could not remember all of the detail.

"I felt like I was getting whiplash," he testified. "Like I was being throttled ... my head shot back."

"It was so fast."

Pushed against a wall

The TimesLIVE video was played, frame by frame, to show Shivambu's hand on De Kock's face, and coming off his face.

During the scuffle De Kock was pushed against a wall and a man wearing black and white, who he assumed was the precinct security, came over and told him he was not allowed to take pictures.

To alert the other media, De Kock shouted: 

Take your hands off my stuff.

Other reporters came over to film the incident, including the SABC.

He said he did not physically see Shivambu's hand at the time of the incident, but after watching video footage afterwards he could see what happened.

"I didn't make this stuff up," said De Kock.

Later that day, Shivambu took impromptu questions from the media and said when he realised that Shivambu did not even recognise him, he decided to report the matter to the police.

He went to the office to file his story and then went to a hospital's emergency room.

He said his back went into spasm and although a doctor checked his throat area, she said she could not see any injury. He was referred to a chiropractor but opted to buy himself a massaging device for his back instead.

Asked how he felt during the incident, he said: "I remember looking up and I was terrified."

The court heard that nobody else besides Shivambu was charged for the incident.

The trial continues.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effmedia24floyd shivambucape townwestern capecrimecourtsmedia
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
36% - 1332 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
64% - 2399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.31
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.77
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,803.71
+0.1%
Silver
22.67
+0.2%
Palladium
2,411.50
+2.2%
Platinum
1,042.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
89.16
-0.1%
Top 40
68,795
+0.6%
All Share
75,331
+0.6%
Resource 10
74,871
+1.3%
Industrial 25
95,009
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,402
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo