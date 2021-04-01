52m ago

add bookmark

'I was told I had 5 days to leave': British journalist reflects on deportation from Mozambique

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tom Bowker left Mozambique a few days ago.
Tom Bowker left Mozambique a few days ago.
Twitter, Tom Bowker
  • A British journalist based in Mozambique for just more than six years has reflected on his deportation from the country amid ongoing conflict.
  • He is the co-founder of a news site that provides independent news on Mozambique.
  • The town of Palma was this week hit by a deadly assault, claimed by Isis militants.  

British journalist Tom Bowker, who has had a base in Mozambique for six-and-a-half years, believes his reporting on the conflict in the country, and not bureaucracy, was behind his recent deportation and the decision to bar him for 10 years.

"The pressure started, I guess, around September. I was trying to renew my son's residency permit, for which I need a letter from a media regulator. They have always done it up until now - but this year, they said I failed to prove that Zitamar exists," he told News24 on Tuesday.

READ | 'There were a lot of dead bodies around' - DAG boss describes horror scenes in Mozambique

Bowker is the co-founder of Zitamar News, a source of "reliable and independent news on Mozambique".

Fast forward a few months, and he received a call from immigration for a meeting. He contacted his lawyer, who advised him that "it sounds like they are going to revoke your residency."

"I got nothing formal in writing, and I was told I had five days to leave the country with my wife and kids," he said.

Deutsche Welle reported that Zitamar News gained notoriety for its coverage of the insurgency attacks in Mozambique with its network of journalists reporting on the extent of the Islamist insurgency in the northern-most province.

Mozambique's northern-most province of Cabo Delgado has been in the spotlight following insurgency attacks that have left many people dead.

According to Liesl Louw-Vaudran, a senior researcher and project leader at the Institute of Security Studies, the Cabo Delgado crisis had "escalated dramatically since the beginning of 2020, with over 2 500 civilians killed and close to 700 000 people internally displaced".

When probed by News24 on whether he believed his deportation had links to his reporting on the current events unfolding in Mozambique, Bowker said: "I think it probably does.

"It probably does have something to do with that. It's not for a bureaucratic reason. I don't know for sure what the root is, but Zitamar News is consistent with reliable, accurate, and unbiased news.

"We are constantly challenging the government's ability to control the narrative. It's about the conflict, and the government has been sensitive about this conflict in ways that they haven't been about other things. Nothing explosive; it's the ongoing day-to-day reporting of attacks. They do not want that reality to be known."

READ | Mozambique attacks: Palma insurgency may show increasing 'brazenness' of Islamic State - US official

Bowker and his family subsequently left Mozambique on 16 February.

The British journalist could not say if he was considering a return to Mozambique after 10 years."[It is] difficult to say what I will be doing in 10 years. I am not going to make any predictions about 10 years' time, but our lawyer is fighting the ruling.

"[But] nevertheless, I am planning for life outside of Mozambique."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tom bowkermozambiquesouthern africa
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4455 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1318 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5478 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.75
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.31
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.31
(-0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.15
(-0.7)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.2)
Gold
1,717.93
(+0.6)
Silver
24.45
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,195.00
(+0.7)
Brent Crude
62.74
(-2.2)
Palladium
2,629.69
(+0.2)
All Share
67,181
(+1.1)
Top 40
61,565
(+1.1)
Financial 15
12,160
(-0.9)
Industrial 25
89,033
(+1.9)
Resource 10
67,268
(+0.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo