1h ago

Share

'I was tortured...until sunrise': Senzo Meyiwa's friend testifies of alleged assault by police

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Senzo Meyiwa was killed in October 2014.
Senzo Meyiwa was killed in October 2014.
Gallo Images
  • Senzo Meyiwa's close friend Mthokozisi Thwala has told the court that police tortured him and tried to force him to admit to killing Meyiwa.
  • He said police drove him from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria under the pretence that there was an identity parade he needed to take part in.
  • He said the incident had made him lose trust in the police.

Senzo Meyiwa's close friend Mthokozisi Thwala has revealed that police tortured him and coerced him to admit to killing the soccer star.

Thwala, the state's fifth witness, continued giving evidence at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Five men – Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli – are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Meyiwa, who was a goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, was killed in October 2014 at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Thwala was among the people who were in the Khumalo home when the footballer was shot. The others were Khumalo's sister Zandile; their mother, Ntombi; Zandile's boyfriend Longwe Twala; and Tumelo Madlala, another friend of Meyiwa's.

Thwala told the court that in 2019, five years after Meyiwa's murder, he was fetched from his home in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, by police officers who said he needed to participate in an identity parade as they had made a breakthrough in the case.

READ | Eyewitness to Meyiwa's murder allegedly assaulted by cops, accused of being perpetrator - court hears

"This visit from the police didn't sit well with me because it never happened that police would arrive at home unannounced.

"They would always phone and brief me when I dealt with them. Worst of all, they said they were there to fetch me. I tried to refuse and say I had plans," he told the court.

Thwala named the two officers who allegedly fetched him – Joyce Buthelezi and Meshack Makhubo.

He agreed to go with them and, to his surprise, he said he was taken to offices in Pretoria rather than Johannesburg, as he had expected.

High Court
Five men, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli, are currently standing trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player Senzo Meyiwa.

"We walked from the parking to some place underground which looked like a tunnel and then we arrived at some offices," he recalled.

He said he was left in Buthelezi's office under the pretence that she would prepare for the parade.

"I believe it's her office because I saw her pictures placed in the office," he said, adding that after Buthelezi left, two male officers walked in and accused him of killing Meyiwa.

Thwala gave a harrowing account of how the two officers assaulted him.

He told the court:

I was beaten for a good 45 minutes by the two officers before they tied my hands and feet. They then used a tube to suffocate me. I was tortured from the night before until sunrise.

After the torture, he said, the officers tried to force him to sign a statement saying he was not in the house when Meyiwa was killed.

He said he refused to sign the statement.

Thwala also told the court that the police coerced him to admit to killing Meyiwa but again he refused.

The trial continues. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
senzo meyiwapretoriagautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
26% - 609 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
74% - 1763 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.71
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.69
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.44
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.9%
Platinum
914.73
-0.2%
Palladium
1,245.32
+1.5%
Gold
1,936.85
+0.1%
Silver
23.69
-0.1%
Brent Crude
83.20
-2.1%
Top 40
71,195
+0.0%
All Share
76,520
+0.1%
Resource 10
60,825
+0.3%
Industrial 25
106,963
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,798
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

1h ago

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo