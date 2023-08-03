'I was tortured...until sunrise': Senzo Meyiwa's friend testifies of alleged assault by police

Senzo Meyiwa's close friend Mthokozisi Thwala has told the court that police tortured him and tried to force him to admit to killing Meyiwa.

He said police drove him from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria under the pretence that there was an identity parade he needed to take part in.

He said the incident had made him lose trust in the police.

Thwala, the state's fifth witness, continued giving evidence at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Five men – Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli – are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Meyiwa, who was a goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, was killed in October 2014 at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Thwala was among the people who were in the Khumalo home when the footballer was shot. The others were Khumalo's sister Zandile; their mother, Ntombi; Zandile's boyfriend Longwe Twala; and Tumelo Madlala, another friend of Meyiwa's.

Thwala told the court that in 2019, five years after Meyiwa's murder, he was fetched from his home in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, by police officers who said he needed to participate in an identity parade as they had made a breakthrough in the case.

"This visit from the police didn't sit well with me because it never happened that police would arrive at home unannounced.

"They would always phone and brief me when I dealt with them. Worst of all, they said they were there to fetch me. I tried to refuse and say I had plans," he told the court.

Thwala named the two officers who allegedly fetched him – Joyce Buthelezi and Meshack Makhubo.

He agreed to go with them and, to his surprise, he said he was taken to offices in Pretoria rather than Johannesburg, as he had expected.

"We walked from the parking to some place underground which looked like a tunnel and then we arrived at some offices," he recalled.



He said he was left in Buthelezi's office under the pretence that she would prepare for the parade.

"I believe it's her office because I saw her pictures placed in the office," he said, adding that after Buthelezi left, two male officers walked in and accused him of killing Meyiwa.

Thwala gave a harrowing account of how the two officers assaulted him.

He told the court:

I was beaten for a good 45 minutes by the two officers before they tied my hands and feet. They then used a tube to suffocate me. I was tortured from the night before until sunrise.

After the torture, he said, the officers tried to force him to sign a statement saying he was not in the house when Meyiwa was killed.

He said he refused to sign the statement.

Thwala also told the court that the police coerced him to admit to killing Meyiwa but again he refused.

The trial continues.