17m ago

add bookmark

I went out of the car and started pushing him out of the way - Malema testifies in assault trial

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema at an earlier appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's s Court.
EFF leader Julius Malema at an earlier appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's s Court.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • EFF leader Julius Malema took the stand at the Randburg Magistrate's Court during his and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's assault case.
  • They're accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's burial in 2018.
  • Malema testified he and Ndlozi reached out to Venter after the incident in the hope of solving the matter with ubuntu but Venter was a no-show.

"It was a very painful and emotional day for me and any attempt to prevent me from burying my mother would be an act of humiliation and a violation of my individual dignity."

These were the words of EFF leader Julius Malema as he took the stand at Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He was testifying in his and EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's assault case. The two are accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's burial on 14 April 2018.

On Friday, Magistrate Leiland Poonsamy refused Malema and Ndlozi's appeal for dismissal and both were summoned after failing to convince the court they didn't have a case to answer to.

Malema was the first to take the stand, recounting the alleged assault incident that occurred in 2018.

According to him, when they arrived at FNB Stadium where the funeral was being held, they parked at the basement where the president and former president were parked. 

"The programme proceeded and after that it was announced that very few people would go to the cemetery and the rest of the mourners would remain at the stadium and those accredited would proceed to the cemetery."

"I was standing with Minister [Fikile] Mbalula when my car came from the basement to come pick me up and he was shocked that my car was allowed while they were [told] to park somewhere else," said Malema. 

READ | Malema-Ndlozi assault trial: Court hears that witness failed to mention complainant in initial statement

He said on the day he was travelling with Ndlozi and two protectors.

"The security was so tight that day to the point where no one could actually join the convoy. 

"There were Metro cars, cyclists and all types of law enforcement that day and the presidential convoy, " he said.

 He recalls arriving at the entrance of the cemetery and being blocked by Venter. 

Malema said Venter approached their car and spoke to the driver, who then presented a permit, as well as the accreditation. 

"Venter asked our driver the question, 'who are you driving?' and he said 'Mr Malema.'

"I think that's when the problem started," he said. 

Malema said he was told he was not allowed into the cemetery, which caused confusion as he had presented the necessary documents to allow him inside.

He claimed if a vehicle was not permitted to enter a building, it should have been directed to a different parking on the other side and passengers dropped off at the entrance of the cemetery. However, this was not the case.

"My car was never questioned that day, nor did anyone have an issue with my car, I was under the impression that I was the problem.

It was a very painful and emotional day for me and any attempt to prevent me from burying my mother would be an act of humiliation and a violation of my individual dignity.
  

Malema said when he was told he could not enter, he then decided to climb out of the car. 

"I got out, thinking if he recognises me he would change his attitude, however,  when I got out he did the craziest thing I have ever seen in a police officer.  

"He blocked the car with his body and stretched out his hands.

"I then asked why he was being dramatic and what the problem was but he then went on to speak in Afrikaans, that's when I became agitated," said Malema. 

"I was not going to reason with anyone who would want to stop me from burying my mother.

"I did everything in my power to bury her with dignity. I defended her when she was alive and I was not going to allow a situation where I am denied to say my last goodbyes."

Malema said he went on the driver's seat and Venter continued with his "shenanigans" and a passerby intervened, asking Venter if he knew who he was.


"So I went out and started pushing him out of the way."

"The question now, is why, if a police officer gets pushed while on duty, did he not ask for backup.

"If anything, he was standing on his own hatred because later it came out that he is part of AfriForum, which is an enemy of my organisation."

Malema said they tried reaching out to Venter following the incident in the hope of solving the matter with ubuntu but he was a no-show.

"Now we are here dealing with something that could have been resolved with ubuntu," he said.

The trial continues.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effmalemambuyiseni ndlozijuliusgautengjohannesburgcourtscrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 5763 votes
No
53% - 6399 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.50
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.44
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.65
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,860.58
-0.4%
Silver
22.12
-0.8%
Palladium
2,008.00
-2.3%
Platinum
1,025.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
117.61
+1.1%
Top 40
64,521
+0.2%
All Share
71,133
+0.1%
Resource 10
76,094
-1.6%
Industrial 25
77,674
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,490
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo