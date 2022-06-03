I went out of the car and started pushing him out of the way - Malema testifies in assault trial

EFF leader Julius Malema took the stand at the Randburg Magistrate's Court during his and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's assault case.

They're accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's burial in 2018.

Malema testified he and Ndlozi reached out to Venter after the incident in the hope of solving the matter with ubuntu but Venter was a no-show.

These were the words of EFF leader Julius Malema as he took the stand at Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He was testifying in his and EFF MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's assault case. The two are accused of assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's burial on 14 April 2018.

On Friday, Magistrate Leiland Poonsamy refused Malema and Ndlozi's appeal for dismissal and both were summoned after failing to convince the court they didn't have a case to answer to.

Malema was the first to take the stand, recounting the alleged assault incident that occurred in 2018.

According to him, when they arrived at FNB Stadium where the funeral was being held, they parked at the basement where the president and former president were parked.

"The programme proceeded and after that it was announced that very few people would go to the cemetery and the rest of the mourners would remain at the stadium and those accredited would proceed to the cemetery."

"I was standing with Minister [Fikile] Mbalula when my car came from the basement to come pick me up and he was shocked that my car was allowed while they were [told] to park somewhere else," said Malema.

He said on the day he was travelling with Ndlozi and two protectors.

"The security was so tight that day to the point where no one could actually join the convoy.



"There were Metro cars, cyclists and all types of law enforcement that day and the presidential convoy, " he said.

He recalls arriving at the entrance of the cemetery and being blocked by Venter.

Malema said Venter approached their car and spoke to the driver, who then presented a permit, as well as the accreditation.

"Venter asked our driver the question, 'who are you driving?' and he said 'Mr Malema.'

"I think that's when the problem started," he said.

Malema said he was told he was not allowed into the cemetery, which caused confusion as he had presented the necessary documents to allow him inside.

He claimed if a vehicle was not permitted to enter a building, it should have been directed to a different parking on the other side and passengers dropped off at the entrance of the cemetery. However, this was not the case.

"My car was never questioned that day, nor did anyone have an issue with my car, I was under the impression that I was the problem.



It was a very painful and emotional day for me and any attempt to prevent me from burying my mother would be an act of humiliation and a violation of my individual dignity.

Malema said when he was told he could not enter, he then decided to climb out of the car.

"I got out, thinking if he recognises me he would change his attitude, however, when I got out he did the craziest thing I have ever seen in a police officer.

"He blocked the car with his body and stretched out his hands.

"I then asked why he was being dramatic and what the problem was but he then went on to speak in Afrikaans, that's when I became agitated," said Malema.

"I was not going to reason with anyone who would want to stop me from burying my mother.



"I did everything in my power to bury her with dignity. I defended her when she was alive and I was not going to allow a situation where I am denied to say my last goodbyes."

Malema said he went on the driver's seat and Venter continued with his "shenanigans" and a passerby intervened, asking Venter if he knew who he was.





"So I went out and started pushing him out of the way."

"The question now, is why, if a police officer gets pushed while on duty, did he not ask for backup.



"If anything, he was standing on his own hatred because later it came out that he is part of AfriForum, which is an enemy of my organisation."

Malema said they tried reaching out to Venter following the incident in the hope of solving the matter with ubuntu but he was a no-show.

"Now we are here dealing with something that could have been resolved with ubuntu," he said.

The trial continues.