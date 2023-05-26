18m ago

Share

'I will appeal and beat them at it:' Ngizwe Mchunu says case is 'made up' after discharge bid rejected

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ngizwe Mchunu at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
Ngizwe Mchunu at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
Cebelihle Bhengu
  • Alleged July 2021 unrest instigator, Ngizwe Mchunu, has failed in his bid for a discharge.
  • The former radio personality is accused of inciting people to commit acts of public violence. 
  • He pleaded not guilty.

The Randburg Magistrate's Court has dismissed the discharge application of former Ukhozi FM radio personality, Ngizwe Mchunu, one of the alleged instigators of the July 2021 unrest.

Mchunu, 40, has been charged with inciting public violence and violating the Disaster Management Act.

The State alleges that, at a meeting he called in Bryanston on 11 July 2021, he incited people to commit acts of public violence after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At his last court appearance, Mchunu applied for a discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Such an application is usually brought after the State's case is closed on the basis that there is no evidence on which the court may draw the accused to the charge.

On Thursday, however, prosecutor Yusuf Baba argued that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence.

READ | July unrest: Phoenix brothers cleared of 19-year-old's murder 

Baba also submitted that Mchunu's version needed to be tested to determine whether it was valid and acceptable.

"The onus rests on the accused to prove an excuse or justification by placing evidence to show the court that circumstances existed that justified their alleged criminal behaviour," Baba added.

The magistrate said the State had failed to establish and submit evidence that Mchunu had instigated the unrest.

Ngizwe Mchunu's supporters in the Randburg Magistr
Ngizwe Mchunu's supporters in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
News24 Cebelihle Bhengu
Ngizwe Mchunu's supporters in the Randburg Magistr
Ngizwe Mchunu's supporters at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
News24 Cebelihle Bhengu

However, the court found that the accused still had a case to answer to. 

The matter was postponed to 5 July.

A witness from Zimbabwe is expected to testify.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Clad in traditional Zulu gear and singing traditional and struggle songs, scores of supporters flocked to the court on Thursday for Mchunu's appearance.

They carried sticks and spears as they danced and jumped.

Mchunu told News24: 

There is no case. It will go well because I don't have a case here. They're making this up. If they find me guilty, I will appeal and beat them at it.

"This case has been financially draining, especially because I'm not a businessperson. I'm just a traditional and cultural person who empowers other people."

Mchunu added that he was arrested because he was crying for "his father".

"Jacob Zuma is a father of the nation. He's a freedom fighter. He was arrested unlawfully and unconstitutionally," he said.

Ngizwe Mchunu in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
Ngizwe Mchunu in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
News24 Tshepiso Motloung
Ngizwe Mchunu's supporters in the Randburg Magistr
Ngizwe Mchunu's supporters at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
News24 Cebelihle Bhengu

He added that he intended to host a memorial for those who died, in the week of his next court appearance.

"On the first weekend of July, I'm calling all Zulu people to Phoenix to pray. We are crying for our brothers' deaths during the unrest. Some bodies have still not been found. It's a peaceful prayer and a memorial service to remember those who died in Phoenix."

ALSO READ | 'I am innocent': Alleged instigator of July 2021 unrest says charges against him are 'rubbish' 

One of Mchunu's supporters told News24 he and others had left their jobs in KwaZulu-Natal to travel to Gauteng for the case.

"We arrived in Joburg [on Wednesday]. We stopped working to come here. I told my bosses I was going to court in Randburg to support Mchunu.

"The judge is going to throw away (sic) the case. Then we'll walk out, with Mnchunu walking freely. He has no case. He's not facing these charges alone. They're also ours. [And] we live by and respect traditions. That's why we're here," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
randburg magistrates courtngizwe mchunugautengjohannesburgcrime and courtsjuly unrest
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
24% - 1184 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
76% - 3655 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.72
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.36
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
21.17
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.86
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,027.37
+0.2%
Palladium
1,432.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,952.69
+0.6%
Silver
23.12
+1.7%
Brent Crude
76.26
-2.8%
Top 40
71,037
+0.1%
All Share
76,196
+0.0%
Resource 10
67,641
+0.8%
Industrial 25
105,349
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,587
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo