'I will be satisfied when the mastermind is arrested,' says Senzo Meyiwa's brother as Afriforum insists it was a hit

AfriForum on Monday claimed Senzo Meyiwa was killed in a hit and not a botched robbery.

Head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit Gerrie Nel would not say if any of the people who had been in Khumalo’s home that day were among those arrested on Monday.

Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, said he and his family were hopeful that more arrests would be made in connection with the soccer star's murder.

Senzo Meyiwa’s murder was not a robbery gone wrong, but an assassination, the head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit Gerrie Nel said on Monday.

He said the lobby group had been given a full briefing by the police’s investigating team, whose probe resulted in five arrests on the sixth anniversary of the soccer star’s murder.

But Nel maintained that there was one outstanding aspect to the probe, such as who gave the assassination order?

"If there’s a hit, there’s a mastermind. We’re confident and we agree, having gone through the evidence, that this is a hit," he said.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele on Monday confirmed the arrests following the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s murder in the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, actress and musician Kelly Khumalo, on 26 October 2014.

The Meyiwa family had turned to AfriForum last year after feeling that no progress had been made by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso, at a media briefing hosted by AfriForum said he and his family were hopeful that more people would be apprehended.

"Once the mastermind is arrested, I will be satisfied."

Nel would not say if any of the people who had been in Khumalo’s home that day were among those arrested.

He did, however, agree with National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla John Sitole that the police had a strong case against the suspects.

Nel, who commented that he would have "loved" to prosecute the matter, said he had to be careful of divulging information which might prejudice the police’s investigation.

"Am I satisfied that the information already obtained by the police indicates to who the mastermind might be? My answer must be yes – I do think they are on the right track, [based] on the briefing I’ve received.

"I hope that that would soon be turned into arrests."

He believed AfriForum’s involvement together with a change in the investigating team which put new focus on the case are, among other factors, that led to the breakthrough.

News24 this month revealed that the investigating team had made a breakthrough after finding the firearm that was allegedly used to kill Meyiwa and that they had identified the man who allegedly fired the fatal shots.

A series of reports prepared in July to update the police top brass about progress in the case showed the investigators had found the murder weapon in a safe at the Cleveland police station.

The alleged gunman is in the Johannesburg Prison serving a 30-year jail term for the January 2015 murder of Alexandra taxi boss Reggie Mohlala, the reports showed. According to the report, the same gun was used to kill Mohlala.

Nel said the gun, together with the ballistic evidence, would be one of the very important aspects to the case.