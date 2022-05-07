47m ago

add bookmark

'I will fire you' - Gwede Mantashe promises those who do not support nuclear programmes

accreditation
Jason Felix
Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.
Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.
File picture
  • Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has reiterated that he wants a nuclear programme in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
  • Anyone who does not support this, will be fired, he warned.
  • Mantashe delivered the opening address at the ANC's Eastern Cape elective conference on Saturday.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says those who resist nuclear power while serving on the board of the National Nuclear Regulator will be fired.

"If you resist nuclear and you [are] a board member, I fire you, simple. You can't be in a board of something you're not advocating for. We want nuclear there in Port Elizabeth," he told delegates at the ANC Eastern Cape conference on Saturday.

Mantashe delivered the opening address and spoke on a wide range of issues affecting the province.

Mantashe also took a swipe at Eskom board member and head of Business Leadership SA Busisiwe Mavuso for her recent criticism of the ANC. 

"Anyone who wants attention attacks the ANC. We put someone in a board at Eskom and they then insult the ANC. Each [time] this person sits in a board meeting they get paid, then acts like she doesn't have responsibility," he said.

Mavuso had a heated exchange with Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa after she said Eskom's current board and CEO André de Ruyter would not be the "fall guy" for the mess at the embattled power utility that she attributed to the ANC-led government.

READ | If you want pliable SOE board members who ‘behave’, then say so: Mavuso on Eskom showdown

Mantashe also warned delegates of voting along factional lines.

"A factional victory is a hollow victory; let's elect good comrades. We elect collectives, but we never ask what individual attributes and contributions they bring individually. We have a lot [of] travellers and few people who carry the burden of leadership," he said.

He encouraged factions to talk to each in order to save the ANC. 

"Talk to one another comrades, the choices you make here will determine the ANC here and nationally. You may force factions to talk to one another. Someone will have to impose that. If you leave this conference divided then the hope to revive the ANC nationally would be gone," he said.

Mantashe also lashed out at the party's cadres deployed in government.

"We elect mayors who are dwarfs and go further to employ dwarfs in the municipalities. Then we ask ourselves why the municipalities are crumbling."

READ | ANC Eastern Cape branches with 'questionable status' given go-ahead to participate in conference

The conference started about two hours late, but it was further delayed by delegates who raised issues about the rules and processes of the conference.

Before the official speeches started, Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape premier and a candidate for the province's leadership position, called on delegates not to sing songs that could divide delegates according to the candidates they supported. 

"We are done with that comrades. Let's unite this conference," he said.

On Saturday morning, delegates raised back and forth orders. They were disgruntled about the available space in the conference room. 

Even after being given assurances that the matter would be dealt with, delegates continued going back and forth and raising orders. 

A large group of delegates booed Mabuyane, and it seemed the leadership lost control of proceedings. The crowds calmed down when more space became available as guests were asked to sit on the stage.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancgwede mantasheeastern capepolitics
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10015 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,883.86
+0.0%
Silver
22.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,053.36
0.0%
Platinum
964.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

7h ago

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

8h ago

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

10h ago

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

10h ago

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo