'I will honour her legacy' - UCT student wins scholarship from Uyinene Mrwetyana foundation

University of Cape Town (UCT) first-year student Luhlanganiso Majebe has been selected as the first recipient of the Uyinene Mrwetyana foundation scholarship since the launch of the foundation.



"I was in the shower when I received the email notifying me that I had been selected as a recipient of the scholarship," Majebe told News24.

"I rushed out of the shower to show my dad the good news," she added.

The Social Sciences student added that the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation stood for everything she believed in and she feels honoured to have been chosen to honour Mrwetyana.

According to UCT, the foundation was established in honour of the late Mrwetyana – a first-year UCT student whose life was cut short following her brutal murder in 2019.

The scholarship is an initiative of the Faculty of Humanities and has been set up in partnership with UCT's Development and Alumni Department.

"During my interview with the foundation, Uyinene's uncle Vuyani Mrwetyana asked me what touched me the most after hearing about the brutal murder," she said.



"My reply was: The post office where Uyinene was brutally murdered isn't too far from my house. Therefore, every time I walked passed the area, I saw a reflection of Uyinene in myself," she added.

Some of the requirements Majebe has to do is to maintain are an average of 65% on her studies and to contribute to the work of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation.

"I will honour her legacy."

Majebe added that the foundation sparked her passion to fight against gender-based violence (GBV). She will be volunteering at a non-profit organisation whose work addresses GBV at community level.