3h ago

add bookmark

'I will never apologise to racists' - Panyaza Lesufi agrees to mediation process with AfriForum

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
PHOTO: Muntu Vilakazi
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has agreed to participate in a mediation process with lobby group AfriForum over statements he made last year.
  • The process will take place outside of court proceedings relating to his claims that the group attempted to assassinate him and stalked his children.
  • Lesufi says he will never bow to right-wing formations or racist organisations.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has agreed to participate in a mediation process with lobby group AfriForum outside of court proceedings, relating to his claims that the group attempted to assassinate him and stalked his children.

He has also agreed to be part of a joint media statement after AfriForum agreed that it would not attack his family or use violence.

According to the statement, Lesufi regrets the utterances he made last year.

"The MEC states that he is under regular attack from various sources and that his utterances should be viewed against such background," the statement read.

The statement continued: 

The MEC accepts that his utterances regarding AfriForum have caused a rift between the parties. However, the parties hereby commit to constructive engagement in an attempt to prevent a repeat of such a situation and to address any issues which may arise in the future.

When he briefed the media on education matters on Sunday, Lesufi said he would never back down from confronting racists.

He said the lobby group took him to court over his statements but then asked the court for mediation instead.

READ | AfriForum files papers in defamation suit against Panyaza Lesufi over 'assassination' claims

Right-wing organisations have identified him as a tool to fight for their own interests, he said.

"It is common knowledge that the far right-wing or racist organisations in this country have identified me as a tool to fundraise, to attack, to utilise for votes or use to demonstrate that they can take up people who don't agree with them head on. It's common knowledge that I stand for non-racialism and I can't tolerate racism."

"I can't tolerate a racist place called Orania, where they have their own flag outside the flag of our country, have their own currency and even their own curriculum. On the basis of that, racist formations have identified me as a person that want to eliminate that particular place and have unleashed various accusations against me."

He said AfriForum indicated during mediation that they were committed to talks and to working with him peacefully.

He said: 

Therefore there was no need for me to doubt their bona fides. I accepted their word, and on the basis of that, a win-win joint statement was agreed upon for peace. I will never apologise to racists. Racists are mindless and useless. If there is any racist formation that think I will bow to them, they're wrong...I will never do that.

According to AfriForum's Kallie Kriel, Lesufi "complied with AfriForum's demands" by retracting the allegations.

"There is no reason therefore to continue with the libel actions against Lesufi. Taxpayers would have paid for Lesufi's legal fees in the libel case. However, since R431 million has already been plundered by Lesufi's department in the school sanitation debacle, AfriForum wants to prevent more taxpayer money from being wasted on Lesufi's legal costs."

ALSO READ | Lobby group AfriForum demands the dismissal of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi

The MEC said he would not rest until places such as Orania – an Afrikaner-only area in the Northern Cape – are done away with.

"I don't tolerate racism. We know what Bantustans created in this country – we cannot allow a new Bantustan under the disguise of a cultural village. I will never apologise to racists. What I've done is accept the word of AfriForum that they will not attack my family or exercise violence in our differences, and for that, I've accepted it."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumpanyaza lesufikallie krielsouth africapoliticsracismcourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Children between 12 and 17 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19. As a parent I am:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Relieved, it's been a long wait to this point
51% - 3012 votes
A bit hesitant, and will wait to see how it goes
21% - 1225 votes
Completely against my child getting the shot
29% - 1709 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.30
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,793.05
0.0%
Silver
24.33
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,043.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,525
+1.7%
All Share
67,051
+1.5%
Resource 10
62,969
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,659
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,849
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo