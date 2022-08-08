I 'will not disappoint the people of KZN' - ANC's preferred premier candidate Dube-Ncube

Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been chosen as the ANC's preferred premier candidate in KwaZulu-Natal.

Dube-Ncube said she would work hard for the province and would not let the public down.

She previously headed up three different departments in the KwaZulu-Natal government and was speaker of the eThekwini Municipality.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube was set to become the next premier of KwaZulu-Natal after the ANC's national leaders chose her as their preferred candidate for the position.

"I do accept the deployment by the ANC and wish to thank the ANC for the trust they put in me to lead the collective in government," she said on Monday.

Briefly addressing the media, Dube-Ncube was flanked by the party's newly elected provincial leaders, led by chairperson Siboniso Duma and secretary Bheki Mtolo.

Dube-Ncube said a plan of action regarding her duties was yet to be formulated, but that the ANC's policies and mandate would guide her.

Her interview with national ANC leaders for the position of premier was rigorous, she said.

"The interview was quite intense. It took more than an hour, and it really dealt with the policies the ANC is seeking to achieve, including economic growth and eradication of poverty."

She added:

I wish to commit that we will not disappoint the people of KZN. I know we have many challenges, but as leadership said, we need to sit down, settle and then give you a statement once we have worked through priority areas in terms of conference resolutions.

Mtolo focused on women empowerment and equality before announcing Dube-Ncube as the ANC's preferred candidate for premier.



"As a liberation movement, we have rejected the notion that women get relegated to second-class citizens.

"In this leadership, you will understand that women comrades are not mere numbers, as you might have also noticed during the ninth provincial elective conference when, for the first time, delegates made history by electing our deputy chairperson, comrade Gugu Simelane," he added.

Mtolo said the party believed that having a woman premier "will also ensure that we up the ante in dealing with the issues of service delivery".

"We want to improve public participation and accountability to our people. It is also very important that we strengthen local economies, thereby creating jobs to fight poverty and unemployment among the youth and women in the province."

Who is Dube-Ncube?

Born in KwaMashu, Dube-Ncube has a master's degree in public administration.

She served as speaker of the eThekwini Municipality before being assigned to the foreign mission as ambassador to the Czech Republic.

In KwaZulu-Natal, she headed three provincial portfolios, including economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, as well as cooperative governance and traditional affairs, where she serviced for 10 years.

She is currently the MEC for finance.