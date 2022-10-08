'I will not entertain that rubbish': Zwakele Mncwango hits out at DA, confirms he has left party

For mer KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Zwakele Mncwango has resigned from party.

Three days ago, he resigned from the provincial legislature.

The DA says Mncwango intends to join ActionSA.

Zwakele Mncwango has officially resigned from the DA.

This follows the news of his resignation from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

The DA had in a statement on Saturday claimed that Mncwango intended to join ActionSA as its KwaZulu-Natal chairperson. The DA also took aim at Mncwango for criticising the party in media interviews this week.

But Mncwango, who has said he would announce his political future by 15 October, denied he was joining ActionSA.

He told News24 on Saturday evening: "They have the right to speculate. Some people are pointing me to the IFP, and others to the ANC. I am still deciding what I am going to be doing. Where I am is to decide whether to stick with politics or go corporate. Many parties approached me, I am not going to lie."

In a strongly-worded statement, the DA's Francois Rodgers accused Mncwango of using public funds without disclosing his real intentions.

"The DA believes that Zwakele has been planning his departure to ActionSA for the last month.

"Therefore, we feel he needs to come clean with the public and his new party as to why he saw it fit to enjoy the perks of his office in the legislature at the pleasure of the DA, while planning his departure to his new political party."

Rodgers claimed that some of the perks Mncwango had received in the past month included trips to Norway and Uganda, which cost about R150 000. "Surely, if he had such misgivings about the DA, he should have resigned from the party before he enjoyed this costly trip."

He said the party had sent Mncwango a cease and desist letter after he was quoted in interviews as saying he was leaving the legislature because the DA no longer stood for what he believed in, and that he could no longer defend the party in public anymore.

"That Zwakele would attempt to use the 'cease and desist' letter he received yesterday from the federal executive after he made a number of allegations against the party without ever raising them in a formal structure of the party cannot go left unchallenged, and is a fig leaf for his real reason to leave the DA, and that is to join ActionSA."

Mcwango rubbished Rodgers' statement, saying: "I think Helen [Zille] wrote that statement because I engaged with Francois before resigning. We had a cordial talk. The statement is silly, and I will not entertain that rubbish."



He said if the party wanted to raise issues about him going on the trips, it should have done so when he resigned three days ago. "Francois accepted my resignation because we had talked, and he understood how I felt. The statement was written somewhere, and they just put his name at the top.”"

ActionSA national spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi refused to comment on whether Mncwango was joining their party.

Other black leaders who left the DAthis year include former youth leader Makashule Gana, and Mbali Ntuli, who also served in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. Other prominent resignations include Phumzile van Damme and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba also left and launched ActionSA.