1h ago

add bookmark

'I will not entertain that rubbish': Zwakele Mncwango hits out at DA, confirms he has left party

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zwakele Mncwango.
Zwakele Mncwango.
Jabulani Langa
  • Former KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Zwakele Mncwango has resigned from party.
  • Three days ago, he resigned from the provincial legislature. 
  • The DA says Mncwango intends to join ActionSA. 

Zwakele Mncwango has officially resigned from the DA.

This follows the news of his resignation from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. 

The DA had in a statement on Saturday claimed that Mncwango intended to join ActionSA as its KwaZulu-Natal chairperson. The DA also took aim at Mncwango for criticising the party in media interviews this week. 

But Mncwango, who has said he would announce his political future by 15 October, denied he was joining ActionSA. 

He told News24 on Saturday evening: "They have the right to speculate. Some people are pointing me to the IFP, and others to the ANC. I am still deciding what I am going to be doing. Where I am is to decide whether to stick with politics or go corporate. Many parties approached me, I am not going to lie."

In a strongly-worded statement, the DA's Francois Rodgers accused Mncwango of using public funds without disclosing his real intentions. 

READ | ANC opposed to ad hoc committee probe into Phala Phala saga

"The DA believes that Zwakele has been planning his departure to ActionSA for the last month.

"Therefore, we feel he needs to come clean with the public and his new party as to why he saw it fit to enjoy the perks of his office in the legislature at the pleasure of the DA, while planning his departure to his new political party." 

Rodgers claimed that some of the perks Mncwango had received in the past month included trips to Norway and Uganda, which cost about R150 000. "Surely, if he had such misgivings about the DA, he should have resigned from the party before he enjoyed this costly trip."

He said the party had sent Mncwango a cease and desist letter after he was quoted in interviews as saying he was leaving the legislature because the DA no longer stood for what he believed in, and that he could no longer defend the party in public anymore.

"That Zwakele would attempt to use the 'cease and desist' letter he received yesterday from the federal executive after he made a number of allegations against the party without ever raising them in a formal structure of the party cannot go left unchallenged, and is a fig leaf for his real reason to leave the DA, and that is to join ActionSA." 

READ | Ruptures and rejection: Mantashe downplays snubbing by Cosatu delegates as Ntshalintshali slams ANC

Mcwango rubbished Rodgers' statement, saying: "I think Helen [Zille] wrote that statement because I engaged with Francois before resigning. We had a cordial talk. The statement is silly, and I will not entertain that rubbish."

He said if the party wanted to raise issues about him going on the trips, it should have done so when he resigned three days ago. "Francois accepted my resignation because we had talked, and he understood how I felt. The statement was written somewhere, and they just put his name at the top.”"

ActionSA national spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi refused to comment on whether Mncwango was joining their party. 

Other black leaders who left the DAthis year include former youth leader Makashule Gana, and Mbali Ntuli, who also served in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature. Other prominent resignations include Phumzile van Damme and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane. 

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba also left and launched ActionSA.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dazwakele mncwangoparty politicspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 909 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 10210 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1191 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

13h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.01
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.97
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.54
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,694.90
0.0%
Silver
20.13
0.0%
Palladium
2,193.35
0.0%
Platinum
917.25
0.0%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
59,280
-0.2%
All Share
65,676
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,294
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,072
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring...

07 Oct

How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring underprivileged pupils
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo