55m ago

add bookmark

I won't be giving eNCA interviews until it revises 'mask' statement - IFP MP Hlengwa

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
IFP MP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
IFP MP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa.
Jan Gerber
  • IFP MP Hlengwa says he was also asked by journalist Lindsey Dentlinger to keep his mask on during a Budget speech interview, while a white colleague was had no mask on.
  • Hlengwa said he had accepted eNCA reporter Lindsey Dentlinger's apology to him and that the two would hold a meeting soon.
  • However, he said he would not give interviews to eNCA/eTV until meeting with its management.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa says he will not be giving interviews to news channels eNCA or eTV until management meets with him and revises its statement on the conduct of its journalist Lindsey Dentlinger.

Hlengwa said Dentlinger had apologised to him after insisting he kept his mask on during a Budget speech interview, although DA leader John Steenhuisen, who she had finished interviewing, wasn't wearing a mask.

He said he and Dentlinger had a constructive and cordial discussion.

READ | eNCA says reporter's failure to ask interviewee to wear a mask is not racist

"In the spirit of nation building, I have accepted her apology and also agreed to meet with her next week. In that meeting, I intend to continue our conversation and point out to her the racial biases which characterised events around myself, [MPs] Advocate Bongo and Mr Nkwankwa," Hlengwa said in an open letter to eNCA managing director Norman Munzhulele and eNCA managing editor John Bailey.

There was a public outcry earlier this week after Dentlinger had also asked UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to keep his mask on while Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald had no mask on when she interviewed him before that.

eNCA has stood by its reporter, and on Friday said that her "alleged inconsistent behaviour" to Covid-19 protocols "was not racially motivated or with malicious intent".

It said that Dentlinger was a seasoned journalist who had more than 21 years of experience, including nine with eNCA.

Hlengwa said the statement "fell short of the reconciliatory spirit which has been the idealistic mainstay of our democratic discourse since 1994". He added that it was riddled with "selectiveness and obfuscation", granting further credit to the view of eNCA as "deliberately racist or sheepishly ignorant of its racism".

Leaders

He said he had informed his party leaders about his decision not to be interviewed by eNCA as IFP spokesperson and chairperson of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Furthermore, he requested a meeting with the news channel to discuss the mask issue, as failure to do so would be a "dereliction of duty" from both parties.

Meanwhile, the UDM said on Friday that it had laid a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa and the South African Human Rights Commission.

"The fact that Mr Kwankwa was asked to do so [wear a mask] is not the crux of the matter, as South Africa deals with Covid-19, and the regulations must be obeyed. However, the UDM believes the racist double standard is, and as such, Mr Kwankwa was unfairly discriminated against, directly or indirectly, on the grounds of race, which is one of the most important tenets of the Constitution of this great country," UDM president Bantu Holomisa said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
encaifpmkhuleko hlengwamedia
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2406 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1734 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2410 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.54)
Gold
1734.50
(+0.02)
Silver
26.67
(+0.05)
Platinum
1186.51
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
64.40
(-2.56)
Palladium
2310.00
(+0.58)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo