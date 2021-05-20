'I would not lie about minister David Mahlobo,' witness tells Zondo Commission

A witness has told the Zondo Commission that he would not lie about former intelligence minister David Mahlobo.

It was put to the witness that he was referred to as an "information peddler" and that Mahlobo denied ever giving an instruction that a judge must be bought.

The commission is currently dealing with SSA-related evidence.

A witness by the pseudonym Steven* has told the State Capture Inquiry that he would not lie about former intelligence minister David Mahlobo.



"I would not lie about the minister [Mahlobo] and in my history of working in this environment, firstly in the movement - I never was a liar. In the history of intelligence since 1995, I worked in various capacities - there has never been an accusation directed at me that I am a liar," Steven* said on Thursday.

The witness was dealing with State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence when the evidence leader, advocate Paul Pretorius, put to him that as he understood Mahlobo's version, Steven made up the story of the judges.

The commission previously heard that there was an operation called Project Justice that targeted judges within the justice fraternity amid allegations they were being handled by foreign intelligence services.

Monies were allegedly paid to judges working on high-profile cases.

However, Mahlobo has repeatedly denied ever giving an instruction that a judge must be bought.

READ | State Capture: 'I never gave an instruction that a judge must be bought' - David Mahlobo

"We have dealt with this matter before. During my term, I issued an instruction that judges should not be bribed. I am not aware that monies was given to my office," Mahlobo previously told the commission.

"This character called Steven*, right now as I am speaking, they are working on false alert to implicate a judge as if judges are being bought and they are bringing the institution into disrepute.

"I have never given an instruction that a judge must be bought, and in terms of my knowledge, there is not even a single judge that had been bought," Mahlobo previously said.

It was further put to Steven* that Mahlobo was aware of the evidence he had given, and that Mahlobo used the term "information peddler" to describe him.

The witness responded by stating that, by definition, a peddler was somebody who purposefully gave the wrong information about something.

"A peddler is somebody who cooks information, but the objective is to get money and sow confusion.

"A peddler would not be in the agency as I know it ... if minister Mahlobo was saying members of the agency can at times be surrounded by peddlers, maybe that would make sense, but in my case, I would not be surrounded by peddlers," he said.

ALSO READ | No bribes were given to judges, ex-state security minister David Mahlobo tells Zondo Commission

The witness added that being called a peddler would be shunned upon in the profession. He further questioned why his specific evidence about the judges rendered him a "peddler".

"Why would I target minister Mahlobo only on this one, of the judges, and he confirms the other issues in terms of projects - he does not have a problem. I am not a peddler when it comes to that.

"I only become a peddler when I talk about the judges. My guess would be as good as the members of the public watching the proceedings," Steven* said.

The inquiry continues.





Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.