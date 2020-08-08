44m ago

Iconic St James bathing boxes damaged in blaze

Nicole McCain
Three of the iconic bathing boxes at St James Beach have been gutted in a fire.
City of Cape Town

Three bathing boxes at St James Beach in Cape Town have been gutted in a fire in the early hours of Saturday.

The brightly coloured bathing boxes are iconic tourist attractions on the False Bay coastline.

According to City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason, law enforcement officers found the bathing boxes on fire and reported it to the fire department.

"At about 01:00 on the morning of 8 August, law enforcement officers found the iconic St James Beach bathing boxes well alight. The fire was extinguished by the fire department," Dyason said.

Three boxes were gutted and two were partially damaged, he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

