Icosa councillors' suspension 'flawed and illegal' - MEC Anton Bredell

Marvin Charles
ICOSA councillor Hyrin Ruiters congratulates convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson with his election as Kannaland mayor, with his deputy, convicted fraudster Werner Meshoa also in attendance.
  • Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell found the suspension of three Icosa councillors from the Kannaland municipality was "flawed and illegal".
  • Convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson, as well as Werner Meshoa and Hyrin Ruiters were removed from their positions in July. 
  • Bredell found there was insufficient evidence that the councillors breached the code of conduct.

Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell found that the suspension of three Kannaland councillors was "flawed and illegal".

The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) councillors were removed from their positions after the speaker launched a probe into their conduct. A special council meeting was held in July to discuss their removal.

The outcome - to remove them - was conveyed to Bredell for a final decision.

Kannaland speaker Rodge Albertus drafted a lengthy report in which he stated that he found Jeffrey Donson, Werner Meshoa and Hyrin Ruiters guilty of several allegations, including wasteful expenditure and bringing the municipality into disrepute.

He recommended their removal.

But in a letter to Albertus, Bredell said he there was insufficient evidence to find that the councillors had breached the code of conduct.

Bredell added that it seemed the council didn't follow the code of conduct for councillors and that it failed to conduct its own investigation before concluding that the code had been breached.

"I am unable to find any justifiable cause in the current facts which might support either the suspension or the removal of the councillors in question. I consequently decline to do so," the MEC said. 

Anton Bredell, Local Government MEC Picture: Malherbe Nienaber

Bredell added that he had not been provided with any documentary evidence to show that the councillors manipulated the grant-in-aid process for personal or political party gain.

"Furthermore, no evidence has been provided from the municipal audit process to substantiate any fraudulent conduct or irregular expenditure in that regard," he added.

Bredell's spokesperson, Wouter Kriel, told News24 that the MEC and his department had to consider whether the three Icosa members' suspensions were within the legislative framework and the council's code of conduct.

"After thorough investigation and consideration of the available facts, the [MEC] concluded that the process followed was flawed and illegal. Consequently, he cannot support the suspensions," he said. 

Donson is the former mayor of Kannaland and was ousted in January after a motion of no confidence.

The motion was tabled when Donson and his deputy refused to step down after it emerged that they had criminal convictions. 

The ANC's Nicolaas Valentyn took over as the mayor after the motion against Donson succeeded.

In response to the MEC's decision, Valentyn said: "We are disappointed in his decision, but we will stay in government."

Donson said he welcomed Bredell's decision. 

"The MEC's exoneration is no cause for celebration because the request to remove the Icosa councillors was outrageous and baseless and could not possibly have been upheld.

The exoneration is rather a mandate to rise to good governance, and ICOSA will answer this challenge," he said.

