ICOSA to bring motions of no confidence against Kannaland leaders amid turmoil

Former Kannaland mayor Jeffrey Donson has requested a special council meeting.

The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa is set to bring motions of no confidence against the current leadership.

Donson, a convicted child rapist, was removed from his position as mayor of Kannaland in January following a motion of no confidence.

Disgraced former Kanneland mayor Jeffrey Donson has requested a special council meeting where the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) is set to bring a motion of no confidence against the current leadership.

In a letter to acting municipal manager Ian Avontuur, Donson, who is still an Icosa councillor, called for the special council meeting to be convened on Friday where several motions of no confidence are set to be tabled.

Donson and his party members had sought to bring motions against the mayor deputy and mayor.

Avontuur approved Donson's request for a special council sitting.

"I sent out a notice for the special council meeting earlier on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for Friday," Avontuur told News24.

READ | ANC, DA at each other's throats over Kannaland municipal manager post

Donson was removed from his position as mayor of Kannaland in January.

Donson, a convicted child rapist, along with his former deputy, Werner Meshoa, a convicted fraudster, were ousted in a motion of no confidence.

They were joined by a district representative on the municipality, Hyron Ruiters, of the Icosa party, who was also subjected to the motion of no confidence.

As a result ANC councillors Nicolaas Valentyn was appointed mayor and, Leoni Stuurman his deputy. However, senior ANC leaders then immediately intervened and suspended Valentyn and Stuurman.

Valentyn told News24 that the Kannaland Independent Party and Icosa could form a coalition and be in power by Friday afternoon.

"it's politics," he said bluntly.



