Icy weekend ahead as cold front lashing Western Cape set to spread to other parts of SA

The South African Weather Service issued a warning of "an intense cold front''.

The Western Cape government said no incidents were reported from any of the regions affected.

Authorities in the Western Cape are on high alert.

Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the country after making landfall in Cape Town on Thursday.



In the Western Cape, disaster risk management agencies were on standby, with some Cape municipalities already reporting flooding and snow.

Pictures on social media showed snow had fallen in Matroosberg.

The province's local government and environment department said there were no reported incidents from any of the regions affected on Friday morning, but that damage assessments were still being done.

The department's MEC Anton Bredell said the latest weather predictions from the South African Weather Services (SAWS) indicated that the bulk of the rain fell overnight.



"We are still expecting some scattered showers into the afternoon and tonight [Friday] as a secondary front moves through."

Some of the highest rainfall measurements recorded overnight for the province: In the City of Cape Town: Atlantis, 50mm was measured.



Molteno measured 51mm, Kirstenbosch 66mm and Strand 47.8mm.

Cape Winelands: Paarl measured 53.4mm, Stellenbosch 69.2mm and Wellington 36.4mm.

Overberg: Elgin Grabouw measured 58mm and Hermanus 39.2mm.

Garden Route: Riversdale measured 12.6mm.

According to the SAWS, stormy conditions can be expected for the rest of Friday and Saturday, with strong winds, rough sea conditions and icy weather predicted across the province.

The cold front was expected to head to the Eastern Cape on Friday afternoon as well as the central interior of South Africa, including KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.



"We want to caution people about the cold, in particular, and urge people - especially overnight - to remain sheltered during this inclement weather and to limit travel where possible.

"The emergency responders and disaster centres across the province are on full alert at the moment to assist with any emergency. All vaccination centres also remain open and fully operational," said Bredell.



The George municipality said no weather-related incidents were reported overnight.

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said no significant incidents were reported to the Disaster Operations Centre.

The Drakenstein municipality's executive director for community services Gerald Esau told News24 that the area experienced some flooding of roads and overflowing of its storm water network, resulting in the temporary closure of the Simondium Road.



"Rapid maintenance teams of Drakenstein municipality are out in the field assessing the possible effects of the severe weather conditions. Assessment reports will determine if any disaster relief will be required. Some of our grave plots were covered with water, resulting in the collapse of some open grave sites. The municipality will prepare new sites," Esau said.