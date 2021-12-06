ID head Hermione Cronje has not resigned due to 'interpersonal relations', says NPA boss

Advocate Shamila Batohi has said there is no crisis at the NPA.

She said ID boss advocate Hermione Cronje did not resign due to tension in their relationship.

Cronje prematurely resigned from her position last week.

National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi has denied that the resignation of Investigating Directorate (ID) boss advocate Hermione Cronje is a result of "interpersonal relations".

She also denied that the organisation was "in a crisis".

Cronje asked to prematurely step down from her position, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed last week.

"The NPA is not in a crisis. There is no widespread sabotage of the ID," said Batohi at a media briefing on Monday.

She added that Cronje's resignation was a "culmination of various factors". However, Batohi declined to go into the details that had led to the resignation.

She added:

In high-pressure and high-stakes environments, occasional disagreements are normal.

Cronje was not at the media briefing.

Batohi said there was a need for the director of the ID and herself to have an "aligned vision" on strategy, which needed to be executed with "razor-sharp focus".

Batohi added that Cronje had expressed a wish to vacate her post for some time, and that Batohi had asked her to remain.

However, she later realised it would be "in the interest of all concerned" if Cronje left her office.

Batohi added that leadership changes were normal, saying a new appointment could benefit the ID.

Cronje took up the position almost three years ago in what Batohi called a "tough job in a tough environment".

"Advocate Cronje has played her part and laid the foundation for the ID. We are well placed for the next chapter," said Batohi.

She added that many cases were ready to be enrolled due to the work of the ID.

Batohi said "there is no leadership gap", and a detailed management plan will be drawn up to guide the process of appointing a new director.

