1h ago

add bookmark

ID head Hermione Cronje has not resigned due to 'interpersonal relations', says NPA boss

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hermione Cronje has resigned from the NPA.
Hermione Cronje has resigned from the NPA.
Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images
  • Advocate Shamila Batohi has said there is no crisis at the NPA.
  • She said ID boss advocate Hermione Cronje did not resign due to tension in their relationship.
  • Cronje prematurely resigned from her position last week.

National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi has denied that the resignation of Investigating Directorate (ID) boss advocate Hermione Cronje is a result of "interpersonal relations".

She also denied that the organisation was "in a crisis".

Cronje asked to prematurely step down from her position, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed last week.

"The NPA is not in a crisis. There is no widespread sabotage of the ID," said Batohi at a media briefing on Monday.

LIVE | 'I can fully understand SA's impatience with the slow movement of prosecutions' - Batohi

She added that Cronje's resignation was a "culmination of various factors". However, Batohi declined to go into the details that had led to the resignation.

She added:

In high-pressure and high-stakes environments, occasional disagreements are normal.

Cronje was not at the media briefing.

Batohi said there was a need for the director of the ID and herself to have an "aligned vision" on strategy, which needed to be executed with "razor-sharp focus".

Batohi added that Cronje had expressed a wish to vacate her post for some time, and that Batohi had asked her to remain.

However, she later realised it would be "in the interest of all concerned" if Cronje left her office.

Batohi added that leadership changes were normal, saying a new appointment could benefit the ID.

Cronje took up the position almost three years ago in what Batohi called a "tough job in a tough environment".

"Advocate Cronje has played her part and laid the foundation for the ID. We are well placed for the next chapter," said Batohi.

She added that many cases were ready to be enrolled due to the work of the ID.

Batohi said "there is no leadership gap", and a detailed management plan will be drawn up to guide the process of appointing a new director.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npashamila batohihermione cronjecourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 10396 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 4196 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.21
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.07
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Gold
1,781.66
-0.2%
Silver
22.36
-0.9%
Palladium
1,789.50
-1.5%
Platinum
936.36
+0.0%
Brent Crude
69.88
+0.3%
Top 40
64,634
+0.5%
All Share
71,109
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,324
+1.2%
Industrial 25
93,663
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,069
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo