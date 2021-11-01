43m ago

IEC defends faulty Voter Management Devices amid party complaints, reports of issues

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
A voter casts her ballot at a polling station at the Johannesburg Muslim School.
Luca Sola / AFP
  • The IEC has defended its Voter Management Devices despite them being the cause of thousands of South Africans being turned back at voting stations and not being allowed to vote. 
  • As many as 67 000 registered voters were initially thought to have been affected. 
  • As it stands, the IEC believes that only 6 000 registered voters are still affected by the faulty devices. 

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has vehemently defended its faulty Voter Management Devices (VMDs) notwithstanding the fact that 67 000 voters were initially reportedly affected by the devices inefficiencies. 

Addressing the media on Monday evening, IEC National Senior Manager Electoral Operations IEC, Granville Abrahams confirmed that initially the commission had reported that about 67 000 voters had been affected by issues pertaining to its VMD, but after investigation, it was understood that the number of affected voters was actually 32 000. 

Abrahams said this figure had since dwindled down to 6 000 affected registered voters who had yet to vote after their identification documents where scanned and they had been unable to vote as a result of the VMD faults. 

The commission, however indicated that the matter was receiving its attention as the IEC had sent text messages to all the affected parties informing them that the issue had been rectified and they could therefore cast their votes. 

Information coming out of the IEC's national party liaison special meeting held on Monday was that the ANC, the DA, and the Freedom Front Plus have laid complaints with the commission regarding the faulty VMD machines. 

Sources speaking to News24 after the special liaison meeting said the IEC seemed to think that the root of the problem was that the machines were not connected to the main server and as a result some names could not be retrieved electronically.

"According to the IEC's information, the only systemic problems seem to have been experienced after 13:00 when all VDM slowed down significantly, they [the IEC] say that they then ordered all systems to be restarted… while the IEC claims to have resolved the problems, we know that some of the stations still were experiencing problems," claimed the source. 

Abrahams confirmed that that an instruction was given to reboot the system, but claimed that this had resulted in the devices working smoothly, claims that have been disputed by political parties. 

The DA's Werner Horn told News24 that his party had identified 150 voting stations where the devices had affected the progress of voting to a point where voters grew restless and left the long queues. 

Freedom Front Plus chief executive officer, Pieter de Necker, said his party had another bone of contention with the IEC; that of people being turned away before it was even proven that they were not on the voters roll, and individuals who had registered in the past, and were still in the same ward, but could not be located on the voters roll. 

He said they were monitoring all the issues and should they drastically impact the outcomes of the results then the Freedom Front Plus would take the matter to the Electoral Court. 

