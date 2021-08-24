1h ago

add bookmark

IEC denies allowing political parties to submit candidate lists after deadline

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission. Photo: Deaan Vivier, Archive
Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission. Photo: Deaan Vivier, Archive
  • The IEC has denied being unfair in its candidate selection process.
  • CEO Sy Mamabolo said candidates whose details were entered after the deadline of 21:00 would not be accepted.
  • However, candidates captured before and up to 21:00 would be regarded as duly submitted. 

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has denied its systems are flawed, after revealing that the online system allowing political parties to submit its candidates lists, only closed at 21:34 and not 21:00 as initially stated.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, IEC Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said the reason for this was to enable the data transfer from the public website where the online candidate nomination system was hosted, into its internal business application. 

Mamabolo made it clear however, that candidates whose details were entered after the 21:00 deadline on Monday were not accepted.

Candidates captured before and up to 21:00 would be taken as duly submitted. 

The pronouncements by the IEC followed allegations by EFF leader Julius Malema that the electoral commission allowed the ANC to make submissions after the 21:00 deadline.

According to Mamabolo, the online submission process was facilitated through a date and time stamp which was a component of the online candidate nomination system.

He revealed, without naming them, that four political parties had candidates' details captured after the deadline.

READ | Local government elections: IEC extends deadline for submission of candidate nomination lists

Mamabolo said:

The affected candidates who were captured during the 34 minutes before the online system closed are 74. On Friday, 27 August 2021, the Chief Electoral Officer will notify political parties of any non-compliance that may have arisen. In this regard, contestants will have until Monday, 30 August 2021, to correct the non-compliance.

On 31 August, parties would be notified of candidates who may be appearing on multiple party lists. 

However, political parties may only choose to remove such candidates and re-order lists by 2 September. The number of municipal council seats being contested in this year's election is said to be 10 285. 

Final lists of candidates would be certified and published on 7 September. This date would mark the conclusion point of the candidate nomination process and the ballot paper production process would then be able to start. Certified candidates would be issued with certificates on 13 September.

"The preliminary figures indicate the total number of candidates standing at 59 272, including those captured through the online candidate nomination system as well as manually in the local office of the commission. 74 percent of preliminary candidates were captured through the online system, whereas 26 percent came through manual submissions," said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo added that the commission's local offices had still been busy capturing manual submissions received by the 21:00 cut-off time.

The plan was to conclude the capturing process by the end of Tuesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iecjulius malemasy mamabolopoliticslocal elections
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for one Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
34% - 2834 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 4573 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
12% - 1043 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.01
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.58
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Gold
1,805.68
+0.0%
Silver
23.84
+0.9%
Palladium
2,460.03
+2.6%
Platinum
1,012.20
-1.0%
Brent Crude
68.75
+5.5%
Top 40
61,180
+1.0%
All Share
67,452
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,130
+0.9%
Industrial 25
83,927
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,198
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for...

23 Aug

Medal prospects Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane named SA's flag bearers for Tokyo Paralympics
BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad

13h ago

BIG PREVIEW | Everything you need to know about Team SA's Tokyo Paralympics squad
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics are officially open as Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane...

5h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Paralympics are officially open as Charl du Toit, Kgothatso Montjane carry SA flag
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo