IEC denies allowing political parties to submit candidate lists after deadline

The IEC has denied being unfair in its candidate selection process.

CEO Sy Mamabolo said candidates whose details were entered after the deadline of 21:00 would not be accepted.

However, candidates captured before and up to 21:00 would be regarded as duly submitted.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has denied its systems are flawed, after revealing that the online system allowing political parties to submit its candidates lists, only closed at 21:34 and not 21:00 as initially stated.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, IEC Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said the reason for this was to enable the data transfer from the public website where the online candidate nomination system was hosted, into its internal business application.

Mamabolo made it clear however, that candidates whose details were entered after the 21:00 deadline on Monday were not accepted.

The pronouncements by the IEC followed allegations by EFF leader Julius Malema that the electoral commission allowed the ANC to make submissions after the 21:00 deadline.

According to Mamabolo, the online submission process was facilitated through a date and time stamp which was a component of the online candidate nomination system.

He revealed, without naming them, that four political parties had candidates' details captured after the deadline.

Mamabolo said:

The affected candidates who were captured during the 34 minutes before the online system closed are 74. On Friday, 27 August 2021, the Chief Electoral Officer will notify political parties of any non-compliance that may have arisen. In this regard, contestants will have until Monday, 30 August 2021, to correct the non-compliance.

On 31 August, parties would be notified of candidates who may be appearing on multiple party lists.

However, political parties may only choose to remove such candidates and re-order lists by 2 September. The number of municipal council seats being contested in this year's election is said to be 10 285.

Final lists of candidates would be certified and published on 7 September. This date would mark the conclusion point of the candidate nomination process and the ballot paper production process would then be able to start. Certified candidates would be issued with certificates on 13 September.

"The preliminary figures indicate the total number of candidates standing at 59 272, including those captured through the online candidate nomination system as well as manually in the local office of the commission. 74 percent of preliminary candidates were captured through the online system, whereas 26 percent came through manual submissions," said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo added that the commission's local offices had still been busy capturing manual submissions received by the 21:00 cut-off time.

The plan was to conclude the capturing process by the end of Tuesday.