IEC election postponement bid could undermine ‘core structure of the Constitution’ – DA

The DA says local government elections should proceed on 27 October unless Parliament passes a constitutional amendment.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the IEC has approached the Constitutional Court in a bid to postpone the elections to early 2022.

But the official opposition argues that the Constitutional Court has no powers to grant such an order.

The DA says allowing the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to postpone the 2021 municipal elections is asking the nation's apex court to amend, by judicial writ, clear and unambiguous texts of the Constitution.

According to the party, the local elections should proceed on 27 October unless Parliament passes a constitutional amendment.

This was contained in the DA's founding affidavit in their application to intervene in the IEC's application to the Constitutional Court seeking a postponement of the October 2021 election to early 2022.

In a founding affidavit, DA MP Werner Horn argued that the Constitutional Court had no power to grant the order.

Horn, who is also the DA's representative on the national party liaison committee, said regular elections were a fundamental and founding value of the Constitution:

Interfering with those would undermine the system of democratic government to ensure accountability, responsiveness and openness that the Constitution guarantees. Preventing regular elections undermines the core structure of the Constitution. The Constitution is supreme. It binds this court. This court has no power to grant an order suspending the operation of a constitutional provision.

Earlier this month, the IEC urgently applied to the Constitutional Court for the postponement of the upcoming elections.

It wants the elections to be held next year instead and has suggested 23 February 2022 as a date.

Electoral bosses are concerned about holding elections while the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The matter stems from the findings of an inquiry conducted by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke on the feasibility of conducting elections amid the current third wave of Covid-19 infections.

https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | IEC asks ConCourt to postpone elections, contemplates 23 February 2022 as the new date https://t.co/V9RVC7Umy4 — News24 (@News24) August 4, 2021

But according to Horn, a constitutional amendment is the only way to deal with constitutional obligations.

"In this case, to make matters worse, the situation now called in aid by the commission for rewriting the Constitution was not anticipated. The commission incorrectly pits constitutional provisions against each other.

"But the Constitution is a harmonious whole. Its provisions must be read consistently... It should not be interpreted so that it is internally contradictory, or so that obligations it imposes require non-compliance with other constitutional provisions," Horn argued.

Even if the Constitutional Court could suspend the Constitution, Horn said it should only do so in the clearest of cases "where there could be no doubt that it was necessary to protect some other central constitutional value".

The IEC is confident that the special COVID-19 protocol and measures to be in place will provide adequate safeguards. The Electoral Commission may also make recommendations of additional measures to further fortify the integrity and safety of the elections. — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) August 3, 2021

Horn added that epidemiological evidence on which the IEC relied was, at best, ambivalent and contradictory.

According to Horn, prominent epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim told the Moseneke inquiry: "The best time [to hold an election] is October ... October is probably a safer bet than going with December or going with March."

Given this, Horn argued that there was no apparent threat to life, bodily integrity and health.

"And certainly no threat that could be cured by holding elections in February 2022," he said.

Horn also said the IEC had the ability to ensure that voting would be safe.

"The commission has provided no evidence to suggest that turnout will be significantly lower because of the pandemic. The experience in by-elections suggests the opposite," he said.

The IEC wants a determination on their application by 30 August, or by latest 10 September, to implement either of its timetables (the original timetable or a timetable for early next year).