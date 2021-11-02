IEC on the defensive amid concerns over election processes

The IEC were on the defensive about Monday's voting amid concerns from several parties.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was on the defensive on Tuesday morning amid a slew of concerns about Monday's voting.

From early on Monday, members from several parties raised concerns – much of it to do with the Voting Management Devices (VMDs), registered voters being turned away from polling stations, and the conduct of presiding officers.

At 11:00, the IEC officials briefed the media at the Results Operating Centre in Tshwane.

"The commission would like to call upon all leaders of political parties to act and speak responsibly as the result collation process unfolds," Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said.

"As you will recall, the Commission had anticipated the prospect of a lower voter turn-out already in July and approached the Constitutional Court.

"Nonetheless, the Commission implemented an extensive education and communication campaign to ensure that voters turn out. This included educational programmes that assured voters that it will safe to be at a voting station.

"Furthermore, it is important to realise that voter turn-out is a multifaceted phenomenon influenced by different factors. Some of the elements that motivate voters to go relate to factors outside of the purview of the Commission such as disruptions to services, levels of trust in political institutions."

Mamabolo said:

Regrettably, unwarranted attacks on the Commission could potentially also influence voter turnout.

He said it should not be forgotten that the election happened in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

IEC vice-chairperson Janet Love said before the elections, some party leaders believed that it was in order to make, "... truly unfounded and untested allegations", against the integrity of people in the commission.

"And clearly, what we are saying in that regard is, to besmirch the integrity of an institution that has performed incredibly under pressure and that has shown itself to be able to deal in a manner that is truly, you know, reflecting, an impartiality and an independence without any shred of evidence, is a problem," she said.

She said after every election, the IEC has a "serious reflection" on how it can improve.

"What we are hopeful of is that in the reflection of how issues have been managed, what we're able to do, is to look at facts, and not to have a situation where the institution – the integrity of the institution, the value of the institution as a Chapter 9 institution – is trashed in a completely unsubstantiated way," Love said.

"This organisation deserves a huge amount of praise for what it has been able to pull off in increasingly difficult circumstances."

Love said they have thus far only received three objections from parties."

Mamabolo also said that they were ready for the elections, albeit that they were under "extreme pressure".

IEC commissioner Nomsa Masuku said the presiding officers were trained, but people, "... act in the most bizarre way", when they are under pressure.

The commission continued to extoll the virtues of the otherwise much-maligned VMDs, with Mamabolo describing it as the, "... mainstay of this election.

"These devices have ensured that we continue to meet the Constitutional Court's injunction that voters only vote in the wards in which they are registered and that every voter must have an address on the voters' roll."

He said 12 186 869 voters were processed through the VMDs over the two days of special votes and election day.

"This means that we are confident that these voters voted in the wards in which they are ordinarily resident. This is an important control measure in a local government election."

He said through the use of the technology, the IEC could, for the first time, register voters and simultaneously capture their addresses during the registration weekend in September. Address capturing would have taken months to complete without the VMDs.

"Over the election period, a total of 176 006 additional addresses were included on the voters' roll from voters who previously did not have an address."

Mamabolo said if voters presented themselves at voting stations where they are not on the voters' roll, but there is proof that they had applied for registration at that voting station before the date of the proclamation of the election, such voters are entitled to vote using the procedure prescribed in section 7(2) of the Municipal Electoral Act.

"Given technical glitches during the registration weekend, some voters were captured manually while others were captured on VMDs but not uploaded. These voters were entitled to participate in the election. There was a total of 238 403 voters who were eventually placed on the MEC 7 list, which was centrally connected with all VMDs."

He said 129 615 of those on this lists eventually voted in their correct voting stations.

At this stage, the IEC doesn't want to say anything about the voter turn-out, until all processes have been completed.

They expect 90% of the results to be in by early Tuesday evening, with the rest to follow in the next 24 hours.

The results will be declared on Thursday.

By 10:30 on Tuesday, 27% of the expected 64 502 results had been finalised, in line with expectations.

Mamabolo said:

The Northern Cape has completed 74% of its results, followed by Western Cape at 46% and in third position comes Free State at 26%. The rest of the provinces completion rates range between 15 and 37 percent.

The result capturing involves several processes, including verifying the result slips, capturing, scanning, and auditing the results. An independent audit firm has been procured for purposes of auditing the results.

The commission also noted the possibility of load shedding.

"Discussions are under way to insulate capturing sites in order to minimise the impact on the results collation process. The National Results Operations Centre does have generators which will be used in the event load shedding affects the Pretoria West area," Mamabolo said.