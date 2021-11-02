IEC probe after boxes of cancelled ballots fell from 'unsuitable transport' in Limpopo

The IEC says it is investigating complaints of ballot boxes which fell from "unsuitable transport" in the Blouberg local municipality in Limpopo on Tuesday.

It said the materials were being rolled back from an office to a warehouse at the time.

EFF provincial leader Jossey Buthane accused the IEC of "taking them for a ride".

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in Limpopo has received a complaint from several political parties after some some boxes of cancelled ballots fell from "unsuitable transport" in Blouberg local municipality in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

IEC provincial electoral officer Nkaro Mateta told the media that the incident was being investigated.

"In the early hours of this morning (Tuesday), materials were being rolled back from the MEO (municipal electoral officer) office to the warehouse when accidentally some of the boxes containing cancelled ballots fell from an unsuitable transport used.

"Political parties members at the scene took videos of the unfortunate incident and submitted a complaint letter to the IEC. The complaint is being processed," Mateta said.

However, Jossey Buthane who is the provincial leader of the EFF, which is one of complainants, said: "The IEC is taking us for a ride. How do you say the transport you procured yourself is unsuitable?

"How do you know it's only spoilt ballots that fell from the vehicle. We are asking the IEC to respect us and respect itself," Buthane said.

In another separate incident at Mamojela Park in Lephalale, an almost ugly scene played itself out when various political parties agents disputed the final results.

Mateta told the media that political party agents had demanded a recount of the votes. She said the matter was being looked into.

She said by 17h00 on Tuesday afternoon, some voting stations had not completed counting the votes due to lack of technical connectivity.

"The result capturing involves a number of processes including the verification of the result slips, the capturing, scanning and the auditing of the results. An independent audit firm have been procured for purposes of auditing the results," Mateta said.