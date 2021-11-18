IEC publishes donations declared between July and September: ANC R22.6m, ActionSA R16.9m

The ANC got R22.6 million in donations between July and September.

ActionSA got R16.9 million and the DA R16.8 million.

The IEC released the donations, which parties declared for the third quarter, on Thursday.

The cash-strapped ANC got the lion's share of donations to political parties between July and September - R22.6 million.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday published the donations above the R100 000 threshold, which parties declared between July and September.

ActionSA got the second most - R16.9 million - and the DA got the third most, with R16.8 million.

The ACDP got R235 000 and GOOD R122 900, which was a donation in-kind for the purchase of a bakkie.

The Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM) got R112 386.04.

Again, there wasn't a declaration from the EFF.

The IEC said it was important to highlight that AIM's declaration was for donations received by the party during the first quarter – April to June – but were only declared to the commission in the second quarter.

"Party funding prescripts state that donations received by political parties must be disclosed on a quarterly basis. In the circumstance, the commission resolved to publish the donations, despite their late submission, in the spirit of transparency and openness. For corrective action, a directive has been issued against the party as provided for in the legislation," reads the IEC's statement.

The IEC further said the onus rests on both political parties and entities, making declarable donations to their preferred parties, to disclose such donations to the commission.

"The commission, therefore, entreats all registered parties to ensure that all declarable donations are disclosed. This is a vital component of our political architecture, driving openness and transparency in matters pertaining to democracy. Disclosures can only serve to strengthen the informed political choices of citizens."

Once again, there weren't enough contributions to the Multi-Party Democracy Fund to reach the minimum threshold of R1 million.

"The commission re-emphasises its call on members of the public, corporates, both local and foreign, and any other entities that may wish to support constitutional imperatives of multi-party democracy to make contributions into the fund."