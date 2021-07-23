1h ago

add bookmark

IEC to approach courts to postpone October's municipal elections

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The IEC will approach the courts to postpone the local government elections.
  • This after it accepted the recommendations of the Moseneke Report, which found that it could not have free and fair elections in October.
  • A new date for the election is yet to be determined.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will urgently approach an appropriate court with an application to postpone the local government elections, which was initially scheduled for 27 October.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini made this announcement when he on Friday briefed the media on the commission accepting the recommendations of retired deputy chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Moseneke found that it would not be possible to have free and fair elections, after the IEC in May asked him to inquire into the likelihood that the IEC will ensure that the local government elections will be free and fair given the Covid-19 pandemic.

The retired justice recommended that the IEC approach a court of competent jurisdiction to seek a just and equitable order for the deferral of the elections to not later than February 2022.

READ | Moseneke recommends postponing October's elections

"The Commission unanimously accepts the findings of the Moseneke Report. In particular, the commission notes the rational and central thesis of the report that community immunity through mass vaccination must be considered as a desirable step in the conduct of a safe, free and fair election in the Republic," Mashinini said.

Among the steps the IEC will now take, is to urgently brief Senior Counsel to launch an application in a court of competent jurisdiction to seek judicial authorisation to conduct the election outside of the constitutionally prescribed time periods.

This could be either the Constitutional Court or the Electoral Court, and the IEC's Senior Counsel will advise them on which court to approach.

Mashinini said at this stage, the IEC can't announce a new date for the local government elections. It is dependent on consultations with the administration and other stakeholders, and the IEC doesn't know if the court will grant it an extension order.

Mashinini said:

Until a court of competent jurisdiction has determined the application for deferral, all other planned electoral activities will proceed.

The IEC has decided to defer the registration weekend scheduled for 31 July and 1 August 2021 to enable the steps necessary for the preservation of the lives of the members of electoral staff, political party agents, observers and voters who will ordinarily be in attendance at 23 151 registration stations across the country.

"This decision is grounded on the epidemiological projections advanced in the Moseneke Report as well as the current persisting high levels of Covid-19 infections and mortality in the country," Mashinini said.

Dates

The IEC will announce new dates for the voter registration weekend in due course.

"In the meantime, the Commission reminds all eligible voters that the online registration facility launched recently will continue to provide a safe, convenient and easy way to register as a voter and to update registration details," he said.

"The Commission appeals for a spirit of calm, support and working together among all stakeholders, in the interest of stability and certainty on the one hand, and at the indispensable need for the preservation of constitutional electoral democracy in the Republic."

The IEC will also take the following steps:

  • Fast-track the measures recommended in the Moseneke Report for the vaccination of staff. Negotiations were already at an advanced stage with the Department of Health.
  • Immediately consult with Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as the authority responsible for the proclamation of the upcoming general elections of municipal councils and the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Local Government Elections;
  • Inform represented political parties, Parliament, the Minister of Home Affairs, SALGA and all other electoral stakeholders of its decisions; and
  • A consultation will also be sought with National Treasury regarding the financial implications of the recommendations embodied in the report.

An initial consultation with political parties has already taken place on Friday morning.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iecglen mashininicoronaviruslockdownelections
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 3022 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 299 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 1626 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.79
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.34
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.39
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,799.30
-0.4%
Silver
25.10
-1.3%
Palladium
2,690.00
-1.2%
Platinum
1,057.00
-3.5%
Brent Crude
73.79
+2.2%
Top 40
61,765
+0.7%
All Share
67,869
+0.7%
Resource 10
66,746
+1.2%
Industrial 25
89,225
+0.4%
Financial 15
12,774
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics...

1h ago

PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to...

3h ago

'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to be fearless'
LIVE
LIVE | Naomi Osaka lights Olympic flame as Tokyo Games declared 'open'

11h ago

LIVE | Naomi Osaka lights Olympic flame as Tokyo Games declared 'open'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud

3h ago

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud
No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa

10h ago

No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa
New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory

22 Jul

New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory
Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'

22 Jul

Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'
South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'

22 Jul

South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker

22 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker
SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener

22 Jul

SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener
Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

22 Jul

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible
Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

22 Jul

Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

22 Jul

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

22 Jul

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

22 Jul

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will...

22 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will count'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit

22 Jul

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit
No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony

22 Jul

No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony
Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'

21 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

21 Jul

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo