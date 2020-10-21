IEC warns of fake advert used to obtain personal info

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has warned the public against fraudsters who post job advertisements in the name of the commission, in order to obtain personal information.

According to a statement by the IEC on Wednesday, the advertisement was doing the rounds on WhatsApp and other social media sites.

It states that an "Election Committee" announced 50 000 vacancies for young people.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the advert was not legitimate.

It was, instead, used to get people's personal information because the advert asked job seekers to complete an application form.

"The email address and logo used in the message is not the commission's address and logo. However, unsuspecting job seekers may easily mistake the advert as legitimate and fall for the scam," Bapela said.

"The electoral commission only advertises notices of jobs and vacancies on the official website, www.elections.org.za," she added.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley