IEC warns of 'internal political party rivalries' playing out in electoral processes

The IEC has warned that internal political party rivalries are playing out in electoral processes.

In the lead up to the 2021 elections, a total of 508 political parties were registered on the party register, but only 323 political parties contested.

On Friday, IEC deputy CEO Masego Sheburi briefed Parliament on the successes and challenges of the November 2021 municipal elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says elections have become so highly contested that intra and inter-party rivalries are increasingly playing out in the electoral process.



At the time, the IEC had to plan the elections amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Last year's polls also saw the lowest voter turnout, and several councils across the country were left hung after no single party could obtain an outright majority.

But Sheburi told MPs the level of contestation had drastically increased.

"Recently, elections have become highly contested, with increased intra and inter-party rivalries that play out in the electoral process. The cutthroat nature of contestation increases the risk of contestants not accepting the results and not resorting to established electoral justice mechanisms for recourse."

Sheburi said there had been an increase in instances of disinformation and outright misinformation.





Added to that, he said, electoral events were accompanied by community protests, which at times turned violent.

Sheburi highlighted the low rate of participation in elections, especially by young people.

While voter turnout was relatively low, there was no shortage of politicians vying for positions.

He said:



In the lead up to 2021 elections, a total of 508 political parties were registered on the party register. However, only 323 political parties contested the elections.





"Of the total contesting parties, 175 parties were registered nationally and, thus, could contest any municipality in the country. 148 parties had municipal registration and were, therefore, eligible to contest only in the respective municipality of registration," he added.

Sheburi added that a record number of 95 440 candidates had contested the municipal elections.

"There were 34 321 proportional representation and 59 570 ward candidates, as well as 1 549 independents. This represented an increase of 31 884 candidates (50% increase) when compared with 63 556 candidates that contested the 2016 municipal elections.

"A record of 99 139 candidates initially submitted to contest the 2021 municipal elections. Of those submitted, 3 699 candidates were disqualified for various reasons."

In September last year, the Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC's application to postpone the elections.

The apex court ruled that elections had to take place between 27 October and 1 November 2021 following calls by the IEC to postpone them amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority judgment held that the IEC's constitutional duty was to conduct the elections within the 90-day period, "making them as free and fair as circumstances reasonably permitted and that our courts do not, save in rare and exceptional circumstances, have the power to relieve the commission of this duty".





