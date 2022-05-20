13m ago

add bookmark

IEC warns of 'internal political party rivalries' playing out in electoral processes

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An IEC barrier tape is seen at voting station for Ward 32 during the by-elections.
An IEC barrier tape is seen at voting station for Ward 32 during the by-elections.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • The IEC has warned that internal political party rivalries are playing out in electoral processes.
  • In the lead up to the 2021 elections, a total of 508 political parties were registered on the party register, but only 323 political parties contested.
  • On Friday, IEC deputy CEO Masego Sheburi briefed Parliament on the successes and challenges of the November 2021 municipal elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says elections have become so highly contested that intra and inter-party rivalries are increasingly playing out in the electoral process.

On Friday, IEC deputy CEO Masego Sheburi briefed Parliament on the successes and challenges of the November 2021 municipal elections.

At the time, the IEC had to plan the elections amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Last year's polls also saw the lowest voter turnout, and several councils across the country were left hung after no single party could obtain an outright majority.

But Sheburi told MPs the level of contestation had drastically increased.

READ | Underfunding of IEC a threat to democracy - My Vote Counts

"Recently, elections have become highly contested, with increased intra and inter-party rivalries that play out in the electoral process. The cutthroat nature of contestation increases the risk of contestants not accepting the results and not resorting to established electoral justice mechanisms for recourse."

Sheburi said there had been an increase in instances of disinformation and outright misinformation.


Added to that, he said, electoral events were accompanied by community protests, which at times turned violent.

Sheburi highlighted the low rate of participation in elections, especially by young people.

While voter turnout was relatively low, there was no shortage of politicians vying for positions.

He said:

In the lead up to 2021 elections, a total of 508 political parties were registered on the party register. However, only 323 political parties contested the elections.


"Of the total contesting parties, 175 parties were registered nationally and, thus, could contest any municipality in the country. 148 parties had municipal registration and were, therefore, eligible to contest only in the respective municipality of registration," he added.

Sheburi added that a record number of 95 440 candidates had contested the municipal elections.

"There were 34 321 proportional representation and 59 570 ward candidates, as well as 1 549 independents. This represented an increase of 31 884 candidates (50% increase) when compared with 63 556 candidates that contested the 2016 municipal elections.

"A record of 99 139 candidates initially submitted to contest the 2021 municipal elections. Of those submitted, 3 699 candidates were disqualified for various reasons."

READ | Why the next elections will be 'uncharted territory' for the IEC

In September last year, the Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC's application to postpone the elections.

The apex court ruled that elections had to take place between 27 October and 1 November 2021 following calls by the IEC to postpone them amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority judgment held that the IEC's constitutional duty was to conduct the elections within the 90-day period, "making them as free and fair as circumstances reasonably permitted and that our courts do not, save in rare and exceptional circumstances, have the power to relieve the commission of this duty".


Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iecelectionspolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 558 votes
No
53% - 621 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.80
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.71
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,845.32
+0.2%
Silver
21.97
+0.3%
Palladium
2,001.00
-0.4%
Platinum
964.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
112.04
+2.6%
Top 40
61,538
-0.3%
All Share
68,122
-0.2%
Resource 10
72,753
+2.0%
Industrial 25
73,816
-2.6%
Financial 15
15,914
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo