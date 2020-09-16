7m ago

add bookmark

IEC will support Parliament but stay out of new electoral system debate - chairperson

Adriaan Basson
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Glen Mashinini, chaiperson of the Electoral Commission.
Glen Mashinini, chaiperson of the Electoral Commission.
Deaan Vivier
  • The IEC says it will stay out of the debate on a new electoral system for South Africa.
  • It will, however, provide technical support.
  • This comes after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional because it did not allow independent candidates to contest provincial and national elections.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), which oversees all local, provincial and national elections, will not get involved in configuring a new electoral system for South Africa.

In June, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional for not allowing independent candidates to run in the provincial and national elections. It gave Parliament 24 months to redraft the act.

READ | Constitutional Court judgment: How does this change politics as we know it?

At a media briefing on Wednesday, IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini acknowledged the importance of the court's ruling but said the commission's role would be limited to technical support for Parliament.

"Immediately after the judgment by the Constitutional Court, we made it clear in principle that we will abide. We communicated this to Parliament. These are issues for Parliament to deal with. We don't want to confuse the public about our role and responsibility," Mashinini said.

He said the IEC had a repository of skills and competencies about the running of elections that it would avail to Parliament, as the legislature debated to what extent direct representation should be incorporated into the electoral system.

Currently, the country only has proportional representation at a provincial and national level, meaning voters can only vote for a party. Political parties draw up their own lists of candidates, which then are allocated seats in the legislature, depending on the percentage of support received.

The Constitutional Court ruled that individuals should also be allowed to contest the provincial and national elections. This effectively introduces a constituency system, where voters can vote for people who represent a party or stand as independents.

ADRIAAN BASSON | Here is some good news – you may soon run for president!

Mashinini said the IEC shared a comprehensive list of available options and scenarios with the legislature.

"The IEC does not recommend a particular system".

The commission will support Parliament with a technical team "who will be available continuously until the process is completed to provide them with information. We will abide with the announcement once it is made."

Mashinini confirmed that the IEC was mandated to educate the public about changes to the electoral system and how the changes would impact the 2024 national and provincial elections.

He said the commission was exploring the use of technology to reach millions of voters on mobile platforms.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Serjeant at the Bar: 'Groundbreaking' ConCourt decision could make public representatives more...
Constitutional Court rules Electoral Act is unconstitutional, opens way for independent candidates
Inside Maimane and 'veteran' Lekota's electoral reforms bill
Read more on:
iecglen mashininielections
Lottery
3 players bag R127k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
60% - 2690 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
16% - 719 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
24% - 1085 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.27
(+0.81)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
19.25
(+1.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.93
(+0.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.44)
Gold
1963.60
(+0.55)
Silver
27.26
(+0.61)
Platinum
977.00
(+0.93)
Brent Crude
41.22
(+2.16)
Palladium
2413.00
(+0.90)
All Share
55907.74
(-0.40)
Top 40
51546.09
(-0.48)
Financial 15
10049.52
(-0.25)
Industrial 25
74138.22
(-1.00)
Resource 10
56748.41
(+0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo