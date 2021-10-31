26m ago

IEC 'working around the clock' to prevent more power failures ahead of election day

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
The IEC ROC in Pretoria. Photo Supplied.
  • The IEC has told South Africans everything is being done to prevent power cuts at its election results operation centre in Pretoria.
  • This followed the evacuation of the centre on Saturday due to a power failure.
  • The IEC says it is holding ongoing consultations with power and infrastructure suppliers to prevent a power failure ahead of Monday.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it met with officials from the City of Tshwane and Eskom to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply after its elections results operation centre (ROC) was evacuated on Saturday night due to a power failure.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said consultations continued on Sunday to prevent any glitches.

"It's an ongoing consultation to ensure there is no disturbance on our operations. Our ROC [is] legendary and [is] able to take us through an election... so we hold the glue of our election operations together. We are working around the clock to ensure that the systems are firm as we head to 1 November (Monday) when millions of South Africans will be voting in this election," Bapela added.

The national results operations centre in Pretoria was evacuated on Saturday night after a power failure. According to Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso, a circuit breaker tripped, causing the power failure.

SABC News had to move its election broadcast back to its offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, following the evacuation.

"It's in the best interest of our nation to ensure that there is nothing that will interfere with the flow of communication at the ROC. The whole nation depends on the ROC, and we are making sure that it is solid," Bapela said.

Sunday is the last day for the casting of special votes in the municipal elections.

Monday is election day, when millions of registered voters are expected to vote in districts across the country.

