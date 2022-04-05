'If I am elected, I will step aside' - Zandile Gumede promises to respect ANC rule

Zandile Gumede says she will step aside if elected ANC eThekwini chairperson.

She is contesting the position despite corruption charges hanging over her.

This comes after Mandla Msibi was told to step aside two days after being elected ANC Mpumalanga treasurer.

Corruption-accused former ANC eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has said she will not fight the ANC’s step-aside rule if she is elected ANC regional chairperson at the upcoming conference.



Gumede said she believed ANC branch delegates would elect her despite the charges she faces, because "they know I am innocent".

"If I am elected, I will write to the ANC leadership the next day and step aside. I will not fight step-aside," she told News24.

The much anticipated ANC eThekwini regional conference starts on Friday, where Gumede is competing against speaker Thabani Nyawose for the top position.

Gumede faces corruption charges relating to an irregular R320-million municipal waste tender awarded in 2017. She has pleaded not guilty.

READ | 'Peacemaker' Thabani Nyawose wants ANC top spot in eThekwini

"There will be a deputy chairperson that will be elected and that person can stand in until my case is resolved," she said.

If elected, Gumede will not be the first ANC leader who will be made to step aside immediately after their victory.



This week, ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile wrote to murder-accused Mandla Msibi, asking him to step aside two days after he was elected ANC Mpumalanga treasurer.

The ANC's step-aside rule calls for criminally charged party leaders to step aside from their positions until their cases are finalised.

Slate

On Gumede’s slate is Thembo Ntuli as deputy chairperson, Musa Nciki as secretary, and Nkosenhle Madlala as deputy secretary. Zoe Shabalala is contesting the treasurer position.

Last weekend, both Gumede and Nyawose held gatherings of ANC branch delegates, and both sides claim to be in the majority.

Nyawose, who is loyal to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, has premised his campaign on an anti-corruption message. Current regional secretary Bheki Ntuli is seeking a second term on Nyawose’s slate.

Gumede called on ANC delegates at this weekend’s conference to remain calm and be "honest to themselves".

If she wins, it will strengthen the faction opposed to Ramaphosa, who are yet to endorse a presidential candidate.

The ANC in eThekwini, due to the size of the region, is seen as kingmakers in the party, and whoever wins will enjoy influence in both provincial and national politics.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.