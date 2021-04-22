4m ago

add bookmark

'If it were a white man, he wouldn't be dead' - Lindani Myeni's wife on US police shooting

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lindani Myeni and his American wife Lindsay on their wedding day.
Lindani Myeni and his American wife Lindsay on their wedding day.
PHOTO: Facebook/Lindsay Myeni
  • The wife of slain South African Lindani Myeni has spoken out against Hawaii police, saying he had been killed because of his race.
  • Lindani was shot and killed during an altercation with police in the US, where he lived with his family.
  • His wife Lindsay said they were always fearful of US police.

"If it had been me, I wouldn't be dead."

This was the message from an emotional Lindsay Myeni, who released a heart-wrenching video after her husband Lindani Myeni was shot and killed in the US, saying he had been viewed as a threat because of his race and physical build.

"My worst nightmare has come true. We were always scared of cops in America regarding Lindani. People treated him like a weapon because he is strong, even just regular people. Just because you're strong, just because you have a fit body, means you're dangerous if you're a black person," said Lindsay.

The video, shared on Lindsay's YouTube account, shows her standing on a beach. Throughout the video, as she talks about her grieving, Lindsay is visibly upset, with her message punctuated with her sobbing.

The 29-year-old was reportedly killed during an altercation with police in Nuuanu, in Hawaii, a week ago. The shooting happened after officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress.

Honolulu police department chief Susan Ballard reportedly said three police officers initially tried non-lethal force, including a taser, before shooting and killing a man, who had repeatedly been punching the officers.

According to the report, he had walked into a house, sat down, took off his shoes and attempted to speak to the homeowners.

"I'm sure he just wanted to have a conversation with these people. He was never afraid of anyone. And I loved that about him," said Lindsay.

She added that she failed to understand why police had fired on an unarmed man, calling them cowards

"If three of you have guns, why are you afraid of one man with no weapon?" she asked. "He is unarmed. You're literally afraid of his arms. You're cowards."

She added that police would not have responded to someone of a different race in the same way.

"I get to have bad days; I get to stop by the wrong house…I know if it were me, I wouldn't be dead. If it were a skinny man, he wouldn't be dead. If it were a white man, he wouldn't be dead. If it were an Asian woman, she wouldn't be dead. I know that wouldn't be the case; I'm positive," she said.

Lindsay added that their son, who is almost two, had started to notice his father's absence.

"I think things might be starting to hit our little boy, who's one, almost two. I think he's starting to figure out something's wrong because he keeps looking around, but he doesn't see dad," she said.

Myeni, from eSikhawini in northern KwaZulu-Natal, lived in Hawaii with American-born Lindsay, who he met in South Africa. The couple reportedly moved to the island at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal government is working with Myeni's family to repatriate his remains to South Africa. A delegation from Premier Sihle Zikalala's office visited the Myeni family at their home in Empangeni on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the government and people of KwaZulu-Natal, we continue to express our sincere condolences to the Myeni family on Lindani's death. We wish his family and friends, both in Honolulu and in South Africa, strength and fortitude as they go through this tragic loss," said Zikalala.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lindani myeniussouth africapoliceus shootingsracism
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 3847 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 1206 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 1906 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.27
(+0.2)
GBP/ZAR
19.87
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,791.34
(-0.1)
Silver
26.42
(-0.5)
Platinum
1,208.78
(-0.7)
Brent Crude
65.32
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,857.90
(-0.8)
All Share
67,091
(-0.1)
Top 40
61,331
(-0.1)
Financial 15
12,116
(-0.1)
Industrial 25
86,674
(-0.1)
Resource 10
69,133
(-0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo