55m ago

add bookmark

If more people don't vaccinate, mandatory vaccinations could be the only option - David Makhura

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Gauteng Premier David Makhura
PHOTO: Rosetta Msimango
  • Gauteng Premier David Makhura says if more residents don't vaccinate against Covid-19, mandates may be introduced. 
  • Omicron is now the most dominant variant in Gauteng. 
  • The province, which is recording the highest number of new daily infections nationally, says it is ready for the fourth wave. 

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has warned that if more people don't have themselves vaccinated voluntarily, mandatory orders could be implemented.  

Speaking during an update on the province's Covid-19 situation, the premier lamented the low vaccination turnout. 

So far, more than seven million people in Gauteng are vaccinated. There are 755 210 people who have still not shown up for their second Pfizer jabs. The West Rand has the highest vaccination rate at 45%.

This week,  the province vaccinated an average of 500 000 people a day, Makhura said.  

He said the low vaccination levels were worrying, especially because the province is recording the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases as the country moves towards a fourth wave of infections.

READ | Vaccination rates have been increasing, but more needed - health expert

"The best thing is to persuade people first and foremost to take responsibility for their health, and that is what we are doing. We are seeing that more people are coming out. We want to persuade more people to come voluntarily. [With] mandatory vaccination, you only go there when you see that the risk is still very high for everybody. 

"Here in Gauteng, we still have eight million people who are not vaccinated. If we end up with more people not vaccinated, mandatory vaccination might be the only option we have for the sake of all of us."

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had set up a team to look into whether mandatory vaccination is a viable option.

Makhura said it was important to vaccinate as many people as possible before the festive season. 

"Our province is at the cusp of the fourth wave. With the new variant, we are the principal focus. We need to catch people here in Gauteng and get them vaccinated. We don't want people to be carrying this variant to other provinces, especially those who are not vaccinated. The only way to beat the fourth wave is that we now have more vaccines than we have ever had before."

Omicron 

The chairperson of the Gauteng premier's advisory committee, Dr Mary Kawonga, announced that the Omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 was the dominant variant in the province. 

"A lot of work is going on to determine the severity of Omicron. Currently there is no evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines we use against the disease will not work against Omicron." 

Technically, the province is not in a new wave, but residents need to behave like they are in one, according to Kawonga.

READ | SA is clearly entering into 4th wave, says top NICD expert - urges those hesitant to get vaccinated

Kawonga added that early hospitalisation data indicated that people under 40 were making bigger contributions to hospitalisation figures.

Hospitalisation rates were lower in the over-60s cohort. This, Kawonga and her team said, might be because of lower vaccination rates among people in younger age groups. 

On Wednesday, the province recorded 6 168 new daily cases. This was higher than the number of recorded cases during the peaks of the second and third waves. 

Professor Bruce Mellado said: "We are experiencing levels of acceleration we have not seen in the past."

He added that a peak was expected in the second week of December.  

"The peak of the resurgence is not the end of the resurgence. We are still going to see community transmission into January. We are going to have very large numbers still in January."

Makhura said that despite the worrying increase in case numbers, the province was prepared.  

"We are getting ready for the worst but there is no need to panic. We are not panicking but we are deeply worried about those who are not coming forward for their jabs. We are worried about the rapid rise … and we want to prepare for the worst. We have learnt."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pfizerdavid makhuragautengjohannesburghealthvaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 7516 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 2935 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
21.10
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.97
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.3%
Gold
1,775.89
-0.4%
Silver
22.40
+0.4%
Palladium
1,738.50
-0.4%
Platinum
946.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
68.87
-0.5%
Top 40
64,392
-0.6%
All Share
70,819
-0.5%
Resource 10
67,549
-0.5%
Industrial 25
93,193
-0.9%
Financial 15
13,876
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo