6h ago

Share

If Nafiz Modack wants to meet people to ask for money, the Hawks need to vet them first, state says

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nafiz Modack at a previous court appearance.
Nafiz Modack at a previous court appearance.
Jaco Marais/Netwerk24/Gallo Images
  • The Department of Correctional Services want the Hawks to vet the people Nafiz Modack wants to meet to ask for financial help for his trials. 
  • In the meantime, the prison has set up a video link that he can use for daily consultations with his lawyer. 
  • Modack is at the centre of two cases – a multimillion-rand VAT fraud case as well as a multiple murder and racketeering case sparked by the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

The Department of Correctional Services won't let Nafiz Modack have visitors to discuss the funding for his criminal trials until the Hawks have done background checks on the potential donors he wants to meet, the Western Cape High Court heard on Friday.

Judge Nathan Erasmus heard the Hawks want to first vet any potential visitors Modack will meet to ask for help.

So, Modack proposed, through his lawyer, that he give the boss of Helderstroom Prison a list of cellphone numbers that he can phone – with no names provided.

The prison authorities will most likely listen to the call, but that could remove the security risk they are worried about. 

This means, though, that his lawyer is still not assured of payment throughout the trial. 

READ | 'Nothing political' about Zuma’s release, says Lamola - but 'special remission' timing says otherwise

Modack has been warned repeatedly to either appoint a private lawyer or apply for Legal Aid. 

His previous lawyer, Dirk Uys, withdrew because of the distance involved in driving from Cape Town to Helderstroom Prison, where Modack is held outside Caledon in the Western Cape. 

Modack's problems consulting his legal team have been resolved through a link set up for virtual consultations and permitting him to speak to his lawyer for two hours a day between Monday and Friday in this manner. 

They have had a four-hour consultation already instead of the usual 20 minutes allowed. 

The state is also arranging for a "sanitised" laptop with no internet connection to be provided so that he can read through the voluminous indictment.

Modack is a co-accused in a VAT fraud case that also implicates tax practitioner Faried van der Schyff, Modack's mother Ruwaida Modack, his brother Yaseen Modack, Bashier Syce, Nadia Sait, Dominique McLachlan, Kulsum van der Schyff and Layla Bedderson. 

They are accused of pulling off a R46-million VAT fraud scheme involving a cottage industry of allegedly fake VAT refund claims.  

According to an indictment, collectively, they face 711 charges relating to the SA Revenue Service paying out R46 651 794 in tax refunds which the service contends were not due to them and their companies. 

ALSO READ | Dickason trial: Lauren's depression drove her to kill her three children, argues lawyer

Regarding the murder and racketeering trial sparked by the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, Erasmus set a to-do list for all of the accused's lawyers so they can be ready for trial, which is expected to begin at the start of 2024.

To get things going smoothly and avoid wasting time, Erasmus told the lawyers to have their possible plea agreements and admissions done by then. 

Charl Kinnear
Nafiz Modack is at the centre of a multiple murder and racketeering case sparked by the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.
Melinda Stuurman/Netwerk24

Modack is usually transported over the mountains in a fortified police truck under heavy guard for his court appearances, but on Friday he appeared via a video link. 

He missed the VAT fraud case, but a link was set up midway through the murder and racketeering case. Erasmus said it might have been related to confusion over road conditions during the taxi stayaway in the Western Cape, which ended on Thursday night.

Modack was asked to remove his yellow "awaiting trial" prison jacket because Erasmus refused to have people appear before him in prison clothes. 

Modack, Zane Kilian, Ziyaad Poole, Moegamad Toufeek Brown, Riyaat Gesant, Fagmeed Kelly, Mario Petersen, Jacques Cronje, Petrus Visser, Janick Adonis, Amaal Jantjies, Modack's brother, Yaseen, Mogamat Muhakadam and Ricardo Morgan are on the hook in the murder trial.

All except Morgan and Modack have a lawyer who has been given the assurance of payment. 

Besides the Kinnear murder, many are also charged with the murder of a former Hawks officer's father, Nicolaas Heerschap; tow truck driver Richard Joseph; and Cubana Green Point bouncer Pitshou Falanga, as well as the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth.

The group looked fresh in crisp white shirts, T-shirts or hoodies, with Fabiani and Boss the labels of choice. Tabisher wore a tie for the occasion while Visser opted for skiing glasses arranged upside down on the back of his shaved head. 

"We are not going to delay the matter much further," vowed Erasmus. 

Both matters were postponed to 13 October. 

However, the prosecutors still have to agree on which trial will start first, given the overlap of the accused in both matters.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western cape high courthawksnafiz modackwestern capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the DCS decision to grant Jacob Zuma special remission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's the right call, we've wasted enough court resources on this matter
11% - 327 votes
It's a mockery of the justice system and of us as citizens
89% - 2719 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

11 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.95
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.06
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.78
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
912.33
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.12
0.0%
Gold
1,913.80
0.0%
Silver
22.69
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.81
+0.5%
Top 40
71,434
-1.1%
All Share
76,974
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,367
-0.5%
Industrial 25
106,097
-1.9%
Financial 15
17,337
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo