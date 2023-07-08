If people aren't moved, 'we will never recover the Central Line' - Prasa on Cape Town train routes

The City of Cape Town told Scopa this week that R50 million had been set aside for land to relocate residents occupying the Central Line.

Shack dwellers who have built homes on the railway tracks have to be moved in order for the line to be operational again.

Prasa says that without a long-term solution, the Central Line will never recover.

Bosses at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and the City of Cape Town are at their wits end over endless delays in moving people who have erected shacks on railway tracks, making it impossible for the city's crucial central line to be operational.

An estimated 5 195 households have settled on the Central Line, including illegal structures being erected at the Langa, Philippi and Khayelitsha stations.

This has made it impossible for Prasa to restore operations on the Central Line. The commuter service has been discontinued since October 2019 owing to vandalism, theft and safety issues.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday, Prasa said the City was responsible for expediting the process to provide emergency and disaster relocation for the residents occupying the tracks.

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews told the committee that R50 million was ring-fenced for land aimed at relocated locals.

He said:

We are committed to removing those unlawful occupiers. 40% of our most vulnerable commuters use the line for economic opportunities. Initially, 12 parcels of land were identified for relocation.

Andrews added that the City was happy to provide municipal services to residents once they relocated.

"It is our obligation as a municipality to provide services to residents. We know the issues, and we know who the responsible stakeholders are. We have complied with all of the expectations, and we have made it clear that we will expedite every [land] application we receive and what options are most viable," he said.

Andrews conceded that the matter was very complex.

Shack dwellers have built their homes on the line, and plans to relocate them have been moving at a snail's pace.

The Central Line between Nyanga and Cape Town has been closed for about three years.

The line is only operational between Nyanga and Maitland as negotiations with the affected shack-dwellers continue.

Prasa in turn has set aside R1.2 billion to recover the Central Line.

Critical infrastructure has been dug out, stripped, and carried off in the affected area, leaving train services unable to function during a spate of leadership changes at Prasa and allegations of corruption and state capture.

According to Prasa’s presentation, the total estimated funding requirement to get the line up and running is R390 million for Phases 1 and 2.

Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the programme require approximately 50-60 hectares of land for the implementation of a successful relocation plan.

Approximately 8.7 hectares of that has been secured by the Housing Development Agency (HDA) for the relocation of Phase 1.

Phase 1 of the programme is the relocation of approximately 1 254 occupants at the Langa station and/or rail reserve.

However, another 40-50 hectares is required for the Phase 2 relocations.

Prasa said one of the key challenges they had encountered was objections from communities.

Acting Prasa CEO Hishaam Emeran told the committee that the plan was to get trains up and running by the end of the financial year in March 2024.

"Without a long-term solution to relocate the residents, we will never recover the Central Line," he warned.

"The matter of the relocation is a critical item."

The committee agreed to meet monthly to get feedback on the issue, with the next meeting set for the end of July.