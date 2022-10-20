If the plan was robbery, why not 'leave her alone?' - family, landlord of murdered North West nurse

The family and landlord of a murdered North West nurse said her killing was unjust if the intention was to rob her.

Iris Mamotlakana Mohokare was killed on 12 October, and her landlord found her bloodied body the next day.

Police have arrested her neighbour and charged him with murder.

"When I pushed the unlocked door, I saw her lying face down, with blood all over her face."

This was the scene vividly painted by William Mpempe, the landlord who discovered the body of his tenant, a North West nurse, who was brutally murdered on 12 October.

The man accused of murdering her is a neighbour who allegedly stole her car keys and laptop in January.

Mpempe battled to contain his emotions as he tried to relive the day he found the body of Iris Mamotlakana Mohokare, who had rented his backroom for more than 15 years in Ipeleng township. Earlier reports stated that Mohokare's body had been found by her sister.

Mohokare was an assistant manager at Ipelegeng Clinic in Schweizer-Reneke.

Mpempe told News24 he went to Mohokare's room on 13 October to ask for a bucket for his daughter's school trip.

"It was early in the morning, around 06:15. I tried knocking on her door [but there was] no answer," Mpempe said.

He said he noticed a trail of blood from Mohokare's car to the room but thought they were stains from the meat she had bought the night before.

He said when nobody answered the door, he returned to the house but went back five minutes later.

Mpempe said:

I knocked again, but there was no response. I then pushed the unlocked door. When it opened, I saw blood all over the floor. From the door, I could see her lying face down. Looking at her, I knew she was dead.

He informed the police, who arrived swiftly.

"When the police arrived, they informed me that her throat had been slit," Mpempe said with a quivering voice.

Police reports

Bongani Gregory Shebi, 24, was arrested after police were tipped off that he was seen in bloodied clothes not far from the house.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame, Shebi confessed to the murder and revealed that he, along with another person, had wanted to rob Mohokare.

"He further alleges that he is not the one who stabbed the deceased, but it was the person who he was with. Police have indicated that evidence obtained at the scene indicates that only one person was at the scene at the time of the commissioning of this offence," said Mamothame.

Shebi has been charged with murder and remains in custody.

'Troublesome'

Mpempe said Shebi "stays right opposite our house and has always been troublesome".

He revealed that there had been a break-in at Mohokare's room in January and that her spare car keys and laptop had been stolen.

Mpempe said at the time he did not know who the thief was, but that a man who claimed to be Shebi's friend gave him the keys and confessed that the plan had been to steal Mohokare's car.

Mpempe alleged that the police bungled the case as they confronted Shebi, who then went to the friend and intimidated him.

"The friend went back to the police station and changed his statement. We were later informed that the case was dropped as there was no evidence," he said.

The heartbroken landlord said he wanted to know why Mohokare was killed.

Mpempe asked:

I mean, he knew Iris very well. She was a caring person who did a lot for her community. Why didn't he take what he wanted and leave her alone?

Many questions

The family of the slain nurse said they had many questions about what happened.

Mohokare's sister, Mainoane Mohokare, who lives in the Free State, said the family was shocked when they first heard the news.

"We got a call that Thursday morning, and it shocked me. I don't know what happened. All I know is what the police have told me. I don't even know why this person had to kill her if the only thing he wanted was a cellphone," said Mainoane.

Mainoane described Mohokare as a sweet person who helped the community.

"She gave out sanitary pads to her former primary and high school. Sometimes, she'd even help with school uniforms. She has always been a helpful person, even with us as siblings," said Mainoane.

She said the family was now focused on the funeral arrangements.