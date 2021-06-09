1h ago

'If we don't defeat corruption, it will kill the ANC' - Gwede Mantashe

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
Gwede Mantashe.
Gwede Mantashe.
Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24
  • Gweded Mantashe says the ANC needs to get its house in order first.
  • The ANC chairperson said corruption created division within the organisation.
  • Mantashe was speaking at the University of UJ's Moses Kotane memorial lecture.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has admitted the party cannot successfully fight corruption if persisting factions in the organisation continue to create disunity.

Speaking at the Moses Kotane memorial lecture at the University of Johannesburg on Wednesday, Mantashe said it was high time the party was saved from the corruption that had created disunity among ANC party members.

He said the ANC had to listen to the grievances of people who had directly been affected by corruption.

"My own view is that if we are consistent, we take our time, we don't retreat when people insult us, we will win the battle against corruption. It's dividing the ANC. If we don't defeat it, it will kill the ANC," he said.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa grilled by media on Mkhize, corruption, land expropriation

Mantashe said it was important that people learnt from political heroes like Kotane, a former SACP secretary-general and activist, who influenced the revolutionary programme of the Communist Party without contesting the leadership of the ANC.

He hailed Kotane for serving both the ANC and the SACP without compromising the principles of either of the two organisations. 

He said:

A communist in the ANC must not build communist factions in the ANC. Every communist must never be guilty of laziness. If you're lazy and you claim to be a communist, you are a pseudo-communist.

Mantashe also expressed how the current generation of the country had to be more active and appreciate that building the country was a process that took time.

"They need your patience, they need time, they need your energy and resources," he added.  

