1h ago

add bookmark

If we were not prepared, courts were not going to cope - Lamola on July unrest aftermath

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola testified at the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the July unrest on Thursday.
  • He said that his department had to plan thoroughly to ready themselves for the masses of cases arising from the unrest.
  • Lamola also said they had to establish a case management task team to monitor and track criminal cases arising from the unrest.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says his department had to plan thoroughly to ready themselves for the masses of cases arising from last July's unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"We have all learnt a valuable lesson from the July unrest. This necessitated the Department of Justice to issue directives to speed up processing of accused persons that emanated from the July unrest due to the sheer volume of arrests that came at the time that the system had to absorb.

Lamola told the SA Human Rights Commission on Thursday:

We as the justice [department] also had a responsibility to coordinate the operations of the courts countrywide, including where there is a need to expand and have more courts.

During his testimony at the commission hearing into the unrest that caused destruction and led to widespread looting in July last year, Lamola said his department had to establish a case management task team to monitor and track criminal cases arising from the violence.

Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services M
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola

"In order to prepare a response to the July events, the NATJoints (National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure) committees met daily, sometimes more than once per day to deal with the various operational aspects within the criminal justice value chain.

"The structures and sub-committees met daily throughout the commencement of the unrest until well into the month of September 2021."

Retired magistrates, prosecutors brought in

He said the NATJoints sub-committee meetings dealt primarily with the South African Police Service (SAPS) operational matters with joint intelligence services briefings taking place with updates presented daily.

"The Department of Justice played a critical and pivotal role in the case management task team as the focus was on the management of criminal cases arising from SAPS arrests and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutions.

"It was the department's responsibility to ensure that the courts were in a position to deal with cases speedily and efficiently."

SANDF soldiers patrolling Alexandra during unrest
SANDF soldiers patrolling Alexandra during the unrest.

Lamola told the commission that cases flowing from the unrest did not enter the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS) with "unique identifiers which would allow for rapid data gathering on the system".

He said: 

Regional heads within the department had to manually, on a day-to-day basis, in collaboration with the NPA and SAPS, record the unrest cases and record their processes through the system.

Lamola told the commission that his department also had to bring in retired magistrates and prosecutors to ensure the speedy processing of those arrested.

He said that the department had to take into consideration various socioeconomic aspects when looking at different cases.

Zuma incarceration

He said no further tracking of cases could be done in September after the department was hit by a ransomware attack causing the ICJS system shutdown.

In an attempt to suppress the unrest, Lamola said his department tried to be transparent about the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

He said the department tried to keep the public well informed about how Zuma was incarcerated and provided updates on his condition.

Looters flee from police at the Lotsoho Mall
People flee from police as they carry goods while looting and vandalising the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg.

In dealing with the high number of cases, Lamola told the commission that his department also had to look at the Covid-19 protocols from the police services, court cells and correctional services.

"It was a very difficult situation because you did not want any outbreak. Were worried that this will further compound challenges of congestions in cells and sit with a huge number of inmates infected with Covid-19."

He said: 

The biggest concern was that if there was a massive incarceration, we could be dealing with a human catastrophe with people being infected with Covid-19.

When asked by evidence leaders if he knew why the unrest was happening and who the culprits were, Lamola said the intelligence operatives and SAPS would be better placed to answer it.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ronald lamolagautengjohannesburgcrimesecurityprotestscourtsunrest
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
37% - 3608 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
63% - 6210 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.23
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.38
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.88
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,929.38
+0.0%
Silver
25.31
+0.0%
Palladium
2,772.00
+3.4%
Platinum
1,094.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
112.93
+7.1%
Top 40
71,147
+0.1%
All Share
77,687
+0.2%
Resource 10
88,557
+0.4%
Industrial 25
85,108
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,386
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo