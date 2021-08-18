31m ago

'If you don't have a vaccination, don't come': Plett Rage hopes to return with new Covid-19 rules

Jenni Evans
Thousands of matriculants descended on Plettenberg Bay in the Southern Cape in December 2019 for the annual Plett Rage party.
Kgosi Motsepe
  • The organisers of Plett Rage think they have found a safe way to run the annual festival. 
  • They will have a strict "no vax, no entry" policy. 
  • Organisers will also conduct daily rapid Covid-19 testing. 

Plett Rage might be the first music festival to operate a "no vax, no entry rule" for revellers if it gets the go ahead to host the annual post-matric party in December. 

"It's the only thing that unlocks freedom," organiser Ronen Klugman told News24. 

He stressed:

If you don't have a vaccination, don't come to the event.

Klugman said no event has been bold enough to do this yet. 

The Plett Rage was cancelled in January, at great cost, when authorities would not give permission for it during the second wave of the pandemic. 

Almost 1 000 people who went to the KwaZulu-Natal events in December tested positive for the virus after a cluster of cases were linked to them. 

This year the Plett Rage organisers put their heads together and have come up with a plan that they think will keep revellers and townsfolk safe, and breathe life back into the events industry. 

READ | Plett Rage planned for December amid Covid-19 uncertainty

For starters, pre-booked festival goers will have to arrive at the event with a negative PCR test that was done before they travelled to the event, and proof of vaccination. 

As an additional layer of safety, they will be tested again before they enter the venue, and every day of the event after that, at Plett Rage's cost.  

Organisers have also negotiated a special  rate for rapid Covid-19 tests for friends of ragers who will not be at the event, but plan to join them at the restaurants and bars that are part of the Rage "ecosystem" in Plettenberg Bay. 

This is to create a safe bubble for ragers, residents and hospitality industry staff. 

Staff at the event itself - from DJs to drivers to tent companies - will not have to prove vaccination, but will also be tested every day. 

He said he could not ask staff to vaccinate.

He said:

 
I don't want to also cost people their jobs.

The event will be limited to between 500 and 1 000 people, depending on Disaster Management Act regulations on gatherings for outdoor events at the time 

They have opened a pre-registration site to get an indication of numbers, and bookings will go live from 1 September, the original date for vaccinations for people 18 and over. 

No under 18s are allowed at the event. 

ALSO READ | Lockdown: Battered by beach and booze bans, Plett lost over R674m in tourism sector

A final decision on whether the event will go ahead or not will be made in early November, with a full refund to revellers, besides the booking agent's fee, if it is cancelled. 

Tickets start at R3 250 per person. 

In addition, Klugman said suppliers had also agreed to pitch in so long with planning and logistics, on the proviso that they would accept it if they did not get permission to hold the event. 

Plett Rage has already had a fraught time financially, with their businesses at risk of closing as lockdown levels change at short notice. 

"This way, we are able to forward plan," said Klugman 

"We are committed to making a decision one month before the event, and the suppliers and artists have agreed. It hasn't been easy." 

If he pulls it off, it will likely form a model that events organisers can use in the busy December holidays.

