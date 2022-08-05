If you live in these areas in Cape Town, boil your water while the city fixes a treatment problem

Residents whose water is treated by the Faure Water Treatment Plant should boil their water after a technical problem was discovered.

The affected area stretches from Gordon's Bay to Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and Plumstead.

The water looks yellow, and must be treated until the problem is resolved.





The City of Cape Town urges residents to boil their water before drinking it after a suspected load-shedding-related problem at the Faure water treatment plant left the water sludgy yellow in some areas.

"The City of Cape Town would like to advise residents that water in the distribution system is currently discoloured over a large part of the eastern, central and southern suburbs. Residents in the affected areas should boil their water before drinking or cooking with it as a precautionary measure while the city investigates and does further testing," officials urged in a statement on Friday.

It is thought the problem is in the distribution system coming from the Faure water treatment plant which is making the water discoloured.



The affected areas are primarily south of the N2 reaching from Strand in the east through Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi to Plumstead and down into the southern suburbs as far as about Muizenberg.

The city said it was investigating the case but though it might be the cumulative effect of limited operating hours of the sludge handling process at the Faure Water Treatment Plant. Supply from that plant has stopped, and the Blackhealth reservoir is serving the affected areas while sampling and testing continued.

The city said it hoped to resolve the problem as soon as possible and for the water quality to return to normal over the next few days.

Until further notice:

Boil water for at least one minute, allow to cool, and store in clean, sanitised sealed containers.

Use household bleach (like Jik) to disinfect water. The World Health Organisation recommends adding 5ml (1 teaspoon) of unperfumed household bleach to 25 litres of water. Let it stand for at least 30 minutes before using it.

Or use water disinfection tablets by following the instructions on the packet.

The suburbs are: Admirals Park, Airport, Anchorage Park, Antilles/Cayman Beach, Barnet Molokwana Corner, Beacon Valley, Bell Glen, Bongani, Brandwacht, Broadlands, Broadlands Ark, Broadlands Village, Chris Hani Park, Colorado Park, Crossroads, Croydon Olive Estate, De Velde, Deaconville, Deepfreeze, Diep River, Dobson, Dreamworld, Driftsands, Eagle Park, Eastridge, Ekuphumleni, Elfindale, Endlovini, Enkanini, Eyethu, Fairview Golf Estate, False Bay Coastal Park, Firgrove, Firgrove rural, Forest Village, George Park, Goedehoop, Good Hope, Gordon Heights, Gordon’s Bay, Gordon’s Bay Ext 12, Gordon's Bay Village, Gordon's Strand Estate, Graceland, Grassy Park, Greenways, Gugulethu, Hanover Park, Harare, Harbour Island, Harmony Village, Heartland, Beach Road Precinct, Heartland Historic Precinct, Heathfield, Helderberg Park, Highlands Village, Hyde Park, Ikwezi Park, Ilitha Park, Khaya, Khayalitsha, Kuyasa, Lakeside, Lansdowne, Lavender Hill, Lentegeur, Lotus River, Macassar, Macassar Beach, Macassar Village, Mall Interchange, Mandela Park, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain CBD, Monwabisi, Morgans Village, Mountainside, Mountainside Estate, Mountainside Ext 2, Muizenberg, Mxolisi Phetani, New Macassar, New Scheme, New Woodlands, Newfields, Nonqubela, Nyanga, Onverwacht, Gordons Bay, Ottery, Parkwood, Peacock Close, Pelican Heights, Pelican Park, Philippi, Philippi Park, Pinati Estate, Plumstead, Portland, Protea Park, Retreat, Riverside, Rocklands, Rondevlei Park, Sabata Dalindyebo Square, Sand Industria, Sandvlei, Sea Breeze Park, Seawinds, Sercor Park, Silvertown,– Khayelitsha, Sitari Country Estate, Smartie Town, Southfield, Southfork, St James, Steenberg, Strand, Strand Golf Club, Strandfontein, Tafelsig, Temperance Town, Thembokwezi, Twin Palms, Umrhabulo Triangle, Victoria Mxenge, Vrygrond, Weltevreden Valley, Westgate, Westridge, Mitchells Plain, Wetton, Wildwood, Wolfgat Nature Reserve, Woodlands and Zeekoevlei.



