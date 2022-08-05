4h ago

add bookmark

If you live in these areas in Cape Town, boil your water while the city fixes a treatment problem

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town is facing a water problem.
Cape Town is facing a water problem.
Ian Waldie, Getty Images
  • Residents whose water is treated by the Faure Water Treatment Plant should boil their water after a technical problem was discovered. 
  • The affected area stretches from Gordon's Bay to Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain and Plumstead. 
  • The water looks yellow, and must be treated until the problem is resolved. 


The City of Cape Town urges residents to boil their water before drinking it after a suspected load-shedding-related problem at the Faure water treatment plant left the water sludgy yellow in some areas. 

"The City of Cape Town would like to advise residents that water in the distribution system is currently discoloured over a large part of the eastern, central and southern suburbs. Residents in the affected areas should boil their water before drinking or cooking with it as a precautionary measure while the city investigates and does further testing," officials urged in a statement on Friday.

It is thought the problem is in the distribution system coming from the Faure water treatment plant which is making the water discoloured. 

The affected areas are primarily south of the N2 reaching from Strand in the east through Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi to Plumstead and down into the southern suburbs as far as about Muizenberg.

Faure
Areas affected by water treatment problem in Cape Town.

The city said it was investigating the case but though it might be the cumulative effect of limited operating hours of the sludge handling process at the Faure Water Treatment Plant. Supply from that plant has stopped, and the Blackhealth reservoir is serving the affected areas while sampling and testing continued. 

The city said it hoped to resolve the problem as soon as possible and for the water quality to return to normal over the next few days. 

Until further notice: 

  • Boil water for at least one minute, allow to cool, and store in clean, sanitised sealed containers.
  • Use household bleach (like Jik) to disinfect water. The World Health Organisation recommends adding 5ml (1 teaspoon) of unperfumed household bleach to 25 litres of water. Let it stand for at least 30 minutes before using it.
  • Or use water disinfection tablets by following the instructions on the packet. 
The suburbs are:
Admirals Park, Airport, Anchorage Park, Antilles/Cayman Beach, Barnet Molokwana Corner, Beacon Valley, Bell Glen, Bongani, Brandwacht, Broadlands, Broadlands Ark, Broadlands Village, Chris Hani Park, Colorado Park, Crossroads, Croydon Olive Estate, De Velde, Deaconville, Deepfreeze, Diep River, Dobson, Dreamworld, Driftsands, Eagle Park, Eastridge, Ekuphumleni, Elfindale, Endlovini, Enkanini, Eyethu, Fairview Golf Estate, False Bay Coastal Park, Firgrove, Firgrove rural, Forest Village, George Park, Goedehoop, Good Hope, Gordon Heights, Gordon’s Bay, Gordon’s Bay Ext 12, Gordon's Bay Village, Gordon's Strand Estate, Graceland, Grassy Park, Greenways, Gugulethu, Hanover Park, Harare, Harbour Island, Harmony Village, Heartland, Beach Road Precinct, Heartland Historic Precinct, Heathfield, Helderberg Park, Highlands Village, Hyde Park, Ikwezi Park, Ilitha Park, Khaya, Khayalitsha, Kuyasa, Lakeside, Lansdowne, Lavender Hill, Lentegeur, Lotus River, Macassar, Macassar Beach, Macassar Village, Mall Interchange, Mandela Park, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain CBD, Monwabisi, Morgans Village, Mountainside, Mountainside Estate, Mountainside Ext 2, Muizenberg, Mxolisi Phetani, New Macassar, New Scheme, New Woodlands, Newfields, Nonqubela, Nyanga, Onverwacht, Gordons Bay, Ottery, Parkwood, Peacock Close, Pelican Heights, Pelican Park, Philippi, Philippi Park, Pinati Estate, Plumstead, Portland, Protea Park, Retreat, Riverside, Rocklands, Rondevlei Park, Sabata Dalindyebo Square, Sand Industria, Sandvlei, Sea Breeze Park, Seawinds, Sercor Park, Silvertown,– Khayelitsha, Sitari Country Estate, Smartie Town, Southfield, Southfork, St James, Steenberg, Strand, Strand Golf Club, Strandfontein, Tafelsig, Temperance Town, Thembokwezi, Twin Palms, Umrhabulo Triangle, Victoria Mxenge, Vrygrond, Weltevreden Valley, Westgate, Westridge, Mitchells Plain, Wetton, Wildwood, Wolfgat Nature Reserve, Woodlands and Zeekoevlei.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townwater
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4035 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10765 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4064 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,774.80
-0.9%
Silver
19.90
-1.4%
Palladium
2,129.86
+3.0%
Platinum
930.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
94.12
-2.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

29 Jul

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

29 Jul

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo