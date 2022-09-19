1h ago

'If you want us to bring his head or hand that can be done': Immigrants extorted in Plett

Siphokazi Mnyobe
Threatening letters and letters demanding protection money were sent to immigrant shop owners in Plettenberg Bay.
Siphokazi Mnyobe
  • Early last week, immigrants in Plettenberg Bay were attacked and driven out of their homes.
  • After calm was restored, the SA Human Rights Commission held a community meeting.
  • Immigrants say the drive to remove them is a smokescreen for a turf battle over drugs and an attempt to launch a lucrative protection racket.

"I wish this peaceful weekend we experienced can last forever in Kwanokuthula. Even some of the shops that were closed … were opened for business," says Ishmael Tanje, an immigrant in the Plettenberg Bay suburb.

This after dozens of immigrants were forced to leave their homes last week by South Africans conducting house-to-house searches for foreign nationals.

Immigrant-owned shops were shut down, and two homes of immigrants were torched.

After the violence, the landlords of immigrants and community leaders, who want to drive immigrants out of the community, met with SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) representatives on 15 September for five hours.

Mayor Dave Swart, ward councillors and Bitou Municipality officials also attended the meeting, as did members of Kwanokuthula Crime Prevention.

Alfread Sishuba, representing the landlords, said the leaders of the drive to chase out immigrants were engaged in a turf battle to get control of the drug trade.

He also alleged a person in law enforcement was involved, adding that saying immigrants took away jobs was only a smokescreen.

Weeks before the violence, threats had been building.

A shop owner, originally from Ethiopia, said he received a letter three weeks ago from a South African woman directing him to close his shops.

He and others then received another letter demanding R1 200 per month for protection.

The first letter said immigrants who failed to vacate and close their businesses "will be forcefully removed and your shop will be vandalised".

The second letter stated that starting from the month end of August 2022, every shop owner in Kwanokuthula would be required to pay a protection fee.

It added the business would be protected in return.
A barber shop was one of many that closed because of xenophobic attacks in Kwanokuthula.
"If your shop is robbed by anyone whilst you are under our protection all you do is call us and tell us what you want done to the person who robbed you. If you want us to bring his head or hand that can be done," it said.

The letter went on to say if this "peaceful offer" was declined one would not be protected.

With nearly 70 immigrant shops in Kwanokuthula, Tanje said whoever was running the protection racket planned to rake in over R80 000 per month.

He added he and other spaza shop owners had informed the police about the threatening letters.

Tanje said if the concern was "illegal immigrants" then this should be reported to the Department of Home Affairs and people should not be hounded like animals.

"Kwanokuthula needs to form a structure where immigrants can teach skills to South Africans, instead of chasing them away, so that we can leave a legacy in South Africa," he added.

The research advisor for SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen, Tanya Salitz, said at last week's meeting, "a solution will not be reached soon".

Swart said: "We need to get the community buy-in on the plan formed, because it is the community that is involved and the community that is affected."

